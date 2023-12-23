$6m fraud enquiry at centre of AfDB staff assault in Addis Ababa

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

Premier lender African Development Bank (AfDB) on Wednesday announced that it was pulling out international staff from Ethiopia, after a “serious diplomatic incident” in which its employees were attacked by security officers.

The Abidjan-headquartered lender said existing Ethiopian staff would continue working under its employment contracts, and the Ethiopian office manned by an officer-in-charge.

International staff will work remotely, in the meantime.

