$6m fraud enquiry at centre of AfDB staff assault in Addis Ababa

Saturday December 23 2023
Akinwumi Adesina

African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi Adesina during a past media briefing. PHOTO | AFP

By Charles Onyango-Obbo

Premier lender African Development Bank (AfDB) on Wednesday announced that it was pulling out international staff from Ethiopia, after a “serious diplomatic incident” in which its employees were attacked by security officers.

The Abidjan-headquartered lender said existing Ethiopian staff would continue working under its employment contracts, and the Ethiopian office manned by an officer-in-charge.

International staff will work remotely, in the meantime.

Read more  here

