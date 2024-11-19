WaterAid’s efforts to promote peace through sanitation in East Africa

As the global community observes World Toilet Day 2024 with the theme “Toilets - A Place for Peace,” WaterAid has highlighted the pivotal role sanitation plays in fostering peace and community stability.

Across East Africa, WaterAid’s efforts to improve sanitation go beyond basic infrastructure, addressing the urgent need for equitable access, environmental sustainability, and gender inclusivity.

Through its initiatives in Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Uganda, WaterAid is working to tackle the sanitation crisis while contributing to peace-building, particularly in regions affected by conflict, climate change, and socio-economic inequalities.

Tanzania: Building peace through inclusive sanitation

In Tanzania, WaterAid is focused on creating inclusive sanitation solutions that promote community cohesion. Anna Mzinga, the Country Director for WaterAid Tanzania, emphasises the importance of gender-sensitive sanitation in fostering peace.

Anna Mzinga, Country Director, WaterAid Tanzania. Photo credit: WaterAid

“We ensure that our projects address the specific needs of women and girls, especially in schools and healthcare facilities,” Mzinga explains. “By building private spaces with menstrual hygiene management (MHM) provisions, we help reduce absenteeism and ensure dignity for young girls.”

This commitment to gender inclusivity is not just about sanitation—it's a critical step toward ensuring a more stable and peaceful community, where everyone has access to basic services.

WaterAid Tanzania has made strides in improving sanitation in both healthcare facilities and schools. For instance, the organisation’s projects in Kisarawe and Hanang Districts have reached thousands of students, teachers, and healthcare workers, significantly reducing the risk of infections and boosting maternal and child health.

The partnership with the government in Manyara region, aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change-induced flooding, has brought eco-friendly, climate-resilient sanitation systems to rural communities, further demonstrating how sanitation can contribute to peace and resilience. “By adopting sustainable sanitation solutions, we’ve helped improve family health and fostered community participation,” says Mzinga.

Rwanda: sanitation as a catalyst for social cohesion

WaterAid’s efforts in Rwanda are a testament to how sanitation can serve as a tool for social cohesion. Vestine Mukeshimana, Country Director for WaterAid Rwanda, frames access to sanitation as a human right that directly impacts social harmony.

Vestine Mukeshimana, Country Director, WaterAid Rwanda. Photo credit: WaterAid

“In rural communities, poor sanitation often fuels conflict and stigma, exacerbating existing inequalities,” Mukeshimana says. “By improving sanitation, we’re not just addressing health— we’re addressing the social fabric of these communities.”

The organisation’s community-led approaches, such as encouraging villages to become open defecation-free, are central to WaterAid Rwanda’s mission.

These initiatives foster collective responsibility and empower communities to work together for the common goal of improving sanitation. Mukeshimana points out, “This sense of shared responsibility helps build trust and solidarity, which are essential for social cohesion.”

WaterAid Rwanda has also worked extensively with the Ministry of Health to strengthen WASH systems in healthcare facilities. Through these efforts, WaterAid is advancing towards universal sanitation access by 2030, supporting Rwanda’s commitment to SDG 6.

Mukeshimana further highlights the importance of addressing the unique sanitation needs of women and girls, noting, “Our collaborations with local partners have enabled us to integrate menstrual hygiene management into national sanitation policies, ensuring that women and girls’ needs are met.”

Ethiopia: Overcoming conflict and environmental challenges

Ethiopia faces unique challenges when it comes to sanitation, particularly in conflict-affected regions. WaterAid Ethiopia’s work in these areas is a vital component of the broader effort to restore peace and stability.

Yaekob Metena, the Country Director for WaterAid Ethiopia, explains that improving sanitation is essential to peacebuilding in these communities.

Yaekob Metena, Country Director, WaterAid Ethiopia. Photo credit: WaterAid

“Without proper sanitation, communities are vulnerable to disease outbreaks, which can exacerbate social tensions,” Metena says. “Sanitation is a fundamental part of creating a healthy and peaceful society.”

In conflict-affected regions of northern Ethiopia, where the ongoing crisis has disrupted sanitation efforts, WaterAid continues to engage local governments and communities in the push for better sanitation infrastructure.

The organisation has introduced locally adaptable sanitation models that are tailored to the unique needs and resources of these communities.

“By introducing sanitation models that use local materials, we are empowering communities to take ownership of their sanitation systems,” Metena explains.

WaterAid Ethiopia is also a key player in Ethiopia’s national campaign to eliminate open defecation and meet SDG 6 by 2030. While significant challenges remain, Metena emphasises the importance of collective action, noting, “It’s an ambitious target, but we’re committed to supporting the government and communities in achieving universal sanitation access.”

Uganda: Sanitation for peace amid resource scarcity

Uganda’s sanitation challenges are particularly pronounced in rural and displaced communities, where competition for resources like water and sanitation is fierce.

WaterAid Uganda’s Country Director, Joyce Mpalanyi Magala, underscores the connection between sanitation and peace.

“Sanitation is key to resolving the tensions that often arise in communities stressed by water scarcity and refugee influxes,” Mpalanyi Magala says. “Improving access to sanitation helps reduce conflict over limited resources, creating a more peaceful environment.”

WaterAid Uganda focuses on integrating peace-building principles into its sanitation projects by ensuring that marginalised groups—especially women and people with disabilities—are included in decision-making processes.

“We prioritise inclusivity in all our projects, which helps transform sanitation from a point of contention into a shared priority,” Mpalanyi Magala explains. This approach not only addresses the immediate sanitation needs but also contributes to long-term community stability.

Joyce Mpalanyi Magala, Country Director, WaterAid Uganda. Photo credit: WaterAid

One of WaterAid Uganda’s successful initiatives includes building gender-segregated public toilets in urban marketplaces and rural areas.

The organisation has also worked to improve sanitation in healthcare facilities, ensuring safer environments for both patients and healthcare workers.

In Kampala, WaterAid introduced a subsidised pit-emptying service that helped over 500 vulnerable households gain access to safe sanitation, significantly reducing the spread of disease and promoting cooperation among community members.

Overcoming financial and policy Challenges

Despite the clear need for improved sanitation, securing adequate funding remains a significant hurdle across East Africa. Anna Mzinga of WaterAid Tanzania notes that sanitation often receives less attention than water supply, leading to imbalanced budget allocations.

“We need to ensure that sanitation gets the funding it deserves,” Mzinga emphasises. WaterAid is addressing these disparities through advocacy, calling for more equitable resource distribution and prioritisation of sanitation in national budgets.

In Rwanda, Vestine Mukeshimana adds, “Sanitation must be treated as a priority, not only a health issue but an economic and social one. Our collaborations with the government and private sector are essential in mobilising the resources needed to scale up sanitation efforts.” The importance of partnerships, both with governments and the private sector, is echoed across the region.

WaterAid has leveraged these relationships to secure funding and create innovative solutions that ensure the sustainability of sanitation systems.

In Ethiopia, Yaekob Metena stresses the importance of community involvement in overcoming financial barriers. “Sanitation is a public good, but to make it work, we need to ensure that everyone is on board,” he says. “This means engaging communities in the planning process and encouraging government investment in sanitation infrastructure.”

Joyce Mpalanyi Magala of WaterAid Uganda emphasises the role of collaboration: “The government, private sector, and donors must all come together to create a comprehensive financing model for sanitation. Only by working together can we ensure that universal access to sanitation becomes a reality.”

Looking ahead

WaterAid’s work in East Africa demonstrates that sanitation is not just a health issue—it’s a catalyst for peace, social stability, and sustainable development.

By prioritising gender inclusivity, promoting community participation, and advocating for equitable funding, WaterAid is making significant strides toward achieving SDG 6 and ensuring that every individual has access to safe sanitation.