Africa is set to remain the second-fastest-growing region after Asia. However, there is a need to address

the continent’s major socio-economic challenges, with the financial sector at the forefront.

In order to accelerate Africa’s structural transformation, the continent needs to close an annual financing gap of $402.2 billion by 2030.

The best financiers of Africa’s future are those focusing on Africa’s largest economic engines/sectors

with the aim of sparking large-scale and long-term change. These range from climate financing,

agriculture/food security, business seed capital, SMEs, cross-border trade, health, ICT and Innovation, and renewable energy, etc.

Who are some of the multinationals financing Africa’s future?