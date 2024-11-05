Financing Africa’s future

Acumen CEO Jacqueline Novogratz chats with staff of BURN Manufacturing during a visit to the company’s factory.

Photo credit: Pool

Africa is set to remain the second-fastest-growing region after Asia. However, there is a need to address
the continent’s major socio-economic challenges, with the financial sector at the forefront.

In order to accelerate Africa’s structural transformation, the continent needs to close an annual financing gap of $402.2 billion by 2030.

The best financiers of Africa’s future are those focusing on Africa’s largest economic engines/sectors
with the aim of sparking large-scale and long-term change. These range from climate financing,
agriculture/food security, business seed capital, SMEs, cross-border trade, health, ICT and Innovation, and renewable energy, etc.

Who are some of the multinationals financing Africa’s future?

See attached for more information

https://static.nation.co.ke/pdfs/020EAK2610_merged.pdf

