Sovereignty must go back to the Sudan people

In a not completely surprising outcome, a London-brokered meeting to attempt a peace deal in Sudan this week ended without an agreement.

The chaos and subsequent collapse of the talks appeared to vindicate independent observers and Afro-sceptics, who have long doubted the current approaches to the ending the two-year-old conflict.

Unsurprisingly, the talks collapsed not because of disagreements between the warring factions, but rather their proxies. International media reports indicate that the Tuesday talks broke down after the United Arab Emirate (UAE), Egypt and Saudi Arabia disagreed about Sudan’s future governance framework.

The latest collapse reflects a common thread that runs through all previous and ultimately futile efforts to silence the guns in Sudan. The agenda for peace has tended to be limited in scope, short-term and somewhat shallow.

At some point, all that was sought was to open access for humanitarian aid to those in desperate need of help. Other interventions have tried to achieve a ceasefire without an overarching agenda of what would follow once the guns are silent.

In between both approaches and often ignored is civil society or other representatives of the Sudanese masses, who are the real victims of the deadly war. This begs deeper inquiry into who is fighting whom and to what end.

If Egypt and Saudi Arabia are behind the Sudanese Armed Forces, why is the UAE involved in the conflict and what does it hope to achieve by, say, backing the RSF, an outfit accused of atrocities against civilians?

For a ceasefire to work, there needs to be an agreement of basic principles by the principal protagonists and their backers. For now, it is difficult to understand what the RSF and SAF stand for, since they were complicit in toppling the civilian-led administration in April 2023.

Even though, as its name suggests, the Sudan Armed Forces might pass off as the legitimate defender of the state of Sudan, they abdicated that responsibility when they participated in the coup against the Abdalla Hamdok-led hybrid administration. Until it renounces the military’s claim to power in the country, the SAF will rightly be seen as just another contender to power by its rivals.

To set Sudan on the course to productive dialogue, the conversation needs to shift and focus on returning the country to the status quo of April 2023, rather than assuaging the fears and selfish interests of the warring parties.

Any credible agenda for peace should start by committing both the RSF and SAF to the idea of restoration of civilian rule in Khartoum. How to achieve such a laudable if difficult goal can then form the basis for negotiating de-escalation and ultimately peace.

Mediators should play the role facilitating dialogue. They should also be prepared to be enforcers of the agreement by making the backers of the various factions accountable to the victims of the conflict and the international community.