Strange, but opposition wants government to be law-abiding!

We want the coming elections to be open, transparent, fair, just and free that will do justice to all the participants without exception.

We want these elections to observe the laws, rules and regulations which our country has adopted as the norms of organising elections for some time now.

We want these elections to offer equal space to all the participants and not to discriminate against anyone on the basis of any criterion that is not based on a recognised law or norm.

We want these elections to be organised by a credible electoral organ that is and is seen to be fair, just and independent, and not only in name.

We want the electoral commission running these elections to be composed of Tanzanians who can be believed by fellow Tanzanians as being ethical, independent and desirous to be fair-minded and to do justice.

We want the electoral commission to be equipped with a public service of employees which will be answerable only to the responsible only to the electoral commission and to no one else, We want the electoral commission to have an autonomous budget and have no necessity to ask for financial support from any other body.

We want the electoral commission to have security of tenure to make it really independent.

We want all aspirants to be allowed to present themselves without unnecessary restrictions placed in their way.

We want all parties and candidates to have freedom of access to all the documents relating to the elections including voter registration rolls and to be able to raise any issues relating to the integrity of such documents.

We want to have domestic as well as international observers to witness how the elections are conducted and to make known their findings.

We want the police to play no role that interferes with the electoral process, specifically we want the police to desist from any illegal actions, such as introducing illegal ballot papers into the voting process.

We want the police to act legally under the instruction of the electoral commission officers.

We want school children and other children under voting age to have no part in the election, and for them not to be led by their school masters to carry out activities that sabotage the integrity of the elections. (Corrupting such young minds is a sure way to corrupt en masse a whole future generation, and our children should be protected from it).

We want our people to be and to feel safe during the whole period of the elections, not to be threatened, beaten up, arrested or killed because of elections, This is because we are tired of elections being periods of burials and orthopedic amputations.

We want police and national secret service agents to have no role which allows them to smuggle fake “votes” into the electoral process, and we want them to stay at a distance to carry out strictly law-and-order services.

We want the voters or their agents to observe the whole electoral process from start to finish and to witness every stage of the operation, such as it is done, for instance, in Ghana and in Botswana.

We want all the election results at all the levels of competition to be questionable in the courts of law, including the ward, parliamentary and presidential levels.

We want our people to enjoy their electoral processes as a festive process and to sing and dance, not to mourn and bury their dear ones.

We are making these demands with more vigour than before because in our experience in the past civic and general elections in 2019, 2020 and 2024 these demands, though duly stated by ourselves, were not met. This time we intend for them to be respected.

We want practical assurance that they will be met, and we state if they are not met we shall make this charade impossible.

These are, in brief, what I understand the opposition in Tanzania to be demanding under what they have termed “No Reforms, No Election,” and the campaign has been gathering massive attendance in those parts of the country where they have been able to go.

The Constitution and the laws and rules (such as they stand today) are supposed to govern the running of elections.

What is happening is that the opposition is demanding that the government do what is written down in the texts, and to eschew hooliganism no more.

It is true that government agents, including police officers and security agents, have been sabotaging elections, including introducing fake “votes” into the voting process, and not allowing the prescribed processes to take place.

This particular ball is squarely in President Samia Suluhu’s park, the buck stops right at her feet.

The whole reform agenda has been repeatedly sabotaged by the government that said it wanted to do reforms but has seemed to speak from both ends of the mouth, first by Jakaya Kikwete’s self-aborted constitutional reforms, and now by Samia’s “reforms and reconciliation” promise— all too sweet but containing nothing but air.

Still, if there is goodwill there is still time to save our country. There is still half a calendar year before the proposed election, enough time in which to push a draft of amendments through parliament – who said rubber-stamps are totally useless?—and get everyone to do these elections.