Radical surgery of our politics for real development

We have lost track of reshuffles of cabinet members and permanent secretaries since assumption of power by President William Ruto two years ago.

The regime no longer pretends that the frenetic appointments, sackings or reassignments are linked to strategic development goals. The feverish activity is a Machiavellian scheme aimed at retaining power in 2027.

What appointments to make in order to secure this or that tribal voting bloc is the central organising philosophy of the regime. Development, if it does happen, will be a bonus.

Since retention of power is what drives the regime, one wonders what the next ambition will be should it manage to achieve its goal? Will it embark on another frenetic reshuffling of cabinet in order to push through a constitutional amendment to extend the presidential term limit or to ensure election of an ally in 2032? I ask this to illustrate how far removed politics in Kenya and Africa is from its function within the development matrix.

In the sixties, the exemplars of the developmental state – Singapore, South Korea, China, Taiwan – were impoverished villages.

The most brilliant economists in the world could not see how these countries, especially China, would ever extricate themselves from the mud pit of underdevelopment. But that apocalyptic forecast did not deter these countries. Their leaders realised that if they were to develop in record time, they had to go beyond mere regulation of the economy.

First, they designed long-term strategic development goals. Second, they aligned their intellectual and financial resources with those goals. Then they innovated in agriculture and technology.

They also ensured that everyone, from the president to the sweeper, bought into the national goal of escaping from the indignities of underdevelopment.

Leaders and citizens felt ashamed of belonging to poor Third World countries. Their ambition was to be able to meet with their European counterparts as equals. That national goal became an obsession. In a single generation, the developmental state was able to achieve what had taken Europe 200 years.

The endless reshuffling of cabinet with an eye on the next election, the waste of resources and time in endless campaigning, roadside pronouncements not linked to long-term economic goals, the use of key state jobs as instruments of patronage, and self-aggrandisement as the highest ambition will get Africa nowhere.

Yes, we will maintain the motions of a functioning state, tweaking interest rates and monetary policies, or reducing public expenditure now and then. But this model, as the Gen-Z revolt proved, is not sustainable.

The World Bank and IMF know this, but as long as their client states pay back their loans, they will keep churning out statistics to cover up failing states.