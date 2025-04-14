Lies course through the veins of all these politicians’ campaigns

It is not the heavy downpour that covered Kampala last Sunday morning that was to blame for the remarkably low church attendance.

For thousands of the city’s Christians braved the chilly shower and lightly clothed, instead went out running upto 21 kilometers to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Buganda monarch, Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II.

But fervent Christians ducking church to go and run under heavy rains is not the only contradiction by Baganda, the native community of central Uganda.

Known for praising everything of theirs, our Baganda people for example so despise their indigenous hunting dogs that calling someone a Ganda dog is the deepest insult they can utter.

Yet, one of the most trending videos from this year’s Kabaka Birthday Run was of a Ganda-looking dog that participated in the mini marathon running upright on two legs, drawing admiration from the viewers.

Many expressed surprise that a Ganda dog could perform such a feat. (The dog could have been of another breed but its lean look qualified it to be called “kabwa kaganda”).

Traditionally, the Baganda loved and despised their hunting dogs in equal measure. Hunting was their equivalent to golf today – a sport for the elite in society.

Using the dog as cannon fodder to smoke out a dangerous target like a buffalo cornered in a bush, they would shower it with praises and false promises.

These included pledging to let it eat the choice cuts as the master would be eating the bones, and offering it to sleep on the bed as the master slept on the floor.

But when the buffalo was finally killed thanks to the great risk by the dog, and following the unjust distribution of the meat that saw the guy who speared the animal first getting half of the carcass, the planner of the hunt getting half of the remaining half, the owner of the net that cornered it taking half of the remaining half and so on, the dog was allocated nothing.

Only bones were thrown at it while it was accused of being greedy.

With general elections looming in different African countries, the traditional Ganda approach of (mis)treating dogs is set to be applied to voters in thousands of villages.

“The power is yours; you are our masters and we are your servants...” and so on.

Remember the Independence time anecdote of a candidate for parliament who promised to build a bridge where there was no river, and on being challenged promptly answered that he would dig the river as well?

But voters all over the continent are becoming wiser than the Ganda dogs. In recent years, they have increasingly been demanding for their kilo of steak before risking to enter a thicket where they might be gored by the buffalo.

That way, it does not matter even if the hunter doesn’t give them the bones at the post-election five-year feast.

And sleeping on his bed while he sleeps on the floor? Even entering the living room when it is raining is a big crime for which the poor dog is violently chased out, to go guard the homestead while the satisfied hunter sleeps in peace.

If you have not been chased off the road to make way for an assistant minister’s wife’s car to pass, then you may not relate with the Ganda hunter’s dog’s plight.

And when you walk through the rain to go to church, dodging the dirty water splattered by your MP’s car, do you get surprised when you find the honourable member sitting in the reserved seat next to the altar?

Just wait for the next round of campaign lies in your country.