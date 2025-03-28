Let’s all register first, then vote for less annoying leadership

Is it just me or are we off to the races in Tanzania? The past week saw the voter registers being updated in a lightly-publicised drive. I suspect many people will have shown up to either get a voter’s card for the first time, or make sure the one they have is still valid.

The grapevine is yielding lots of gossip around maneuvers to get young people to vote with the implication that these new voters will provide the plump ballot boxes that the ruling party needs.

It is the same rumour every voting year, but with the costs of speaking out proving very high for Tanzanian youth, the rumours remain rumours.

Less hearsay and more disappointing is the rocky start of the Chadema campaigns, with them already running into the usual blockages created by police batons and paramilitary troops and their “concerns” for public safety and the legality of gatherings.

I had honestly thought we would be able to leave that style of repression in the past, but here we are today. The message remains clear: only so much multi-partyism and no more. There will be no equal playing field.

Alrighty then outright repression it is. I would like to say that we are not used to this, but we are. In the past, however, I think that the ruling elites genuinely had a tangible concept of a Greater Good that they were trying to serve.

The brutal Ujamaa villagisation, the repressions of diversity of thought, the spread of the national language, heavy investments in education and health and infrastructure — all for the good of the people. Nowadays, that Greater Good seems to have vanished into thin air.

It feels like every time I try to look at the news I stumble across yet another incredible statement by a ruling party politician that beggars belief.

This time around it was one Amos Makala of CCM accusing Chadema of acting to disrupt the coming general elections through bioterrorism. He was legit tryna say that a political party— a Tanzanian political party— has the capacity to carry out a Hollywood villain plot in order to win the election by disruption. And I figured: we don’t deserve such insults to our intelligence yet here we are, with this to look up to as leadership.

I reckon it must have been better to be oppressed by quality authoritarians than what we have now, for sure.

Ironically, a free press might have made things better for everyone. Do you remember when Tanzanians had comedy shows and we were allowed to lampoon our social foibles and public persons? And investigative journalists could publish their work? Oh, it was a refreshing time.

It thinned out the weaker politicians, exposing their character to our scrutiny and making sure we all came out healthier as a result of having a way to punish buffoonery with ridicule.

Comedy and transparency had power to improve the quality of people we were offered to vote for. It made withstanding their rule easier. In the absence of a free press, we are not protected from the truth about our leadership’s failures.

Looking back on the poorly-publicised voter register exercise, I wonder. Maybe the good turnout is because many of us have come to the same conclusion: There has to be better leadership out there.