Kenya Kwanza: Stop these games and get to work

Trying to understand what the Kenya Kwanza regime’s development agenda is baffles one’s brain. Attempting to use their manifesto as a gauge to measure their performance, one is struck by mind-freezing disparities.

When you want to achieve the ambitious goals set out in your manifesto, certain things need to happen. First, you must assemble a team of the best minds the country has to offer.

These people must be of the highest possible personal integrity, without even a whiff of corruption or negligence. They must be people who have delivered transformative results wherever they have worked.

Second, you must set goals to be achieved within set periods. This means evaluating your team’s performance against set targets.

Those who fall short must be axed without delay. To inspire this high level of performance and ethical conduct, you must lead by example.

Third, you must have central organising principles or ethos that hold your team together and define it.Yet what we have seen with the Ruto -Gachagua regime is the complete opposite.

First, they assembled the worst team possible. Some in the team were people of suspect personal integrity. Most had never been known to champion a progressive idea or drive a transformative agenda.

As a matter of fact, Ruto and Gachagua themselves admitted that their team was incompetent with an insatiable appetite for foreign trips. Yet Ruto and Gachagua kept the team until forced to get rid of some of them by the Gen-Z revolution.

The regime, far from exhibiting a set of values that holds it together and defines it, the impression one gets is of people pulling in different directions in pursuit selfish political ends.

Now Ruto and Gachagua themselves are pulling in different directions. People close to Ruto want to get rid of Gachagua by impeaching him or replacing him as a running mate in 2027.

On his part, Gachagua, who arrogantly taunted Kenyans that the government was a shareholding company that would only benefit those who voted for it, is now desperately trying to protect his shares.

The truth is that not even those who voted for the regime were benefitting. Thievery, last seen in the Kanu dictatorship, is exposed daily by the Auditor–General and civil society activists, and points to wanton plunder of the country.

This thievery has only benefitted people in the regime and their acolytes. This pillaging led to the Gen-Z rebellion.

Many observers, some of whom voted for the regime, now agree that it has so far been an unmitigated disaster.

You would think that with such a horrendous score card, the regime would stop the infighting and infantile scheming for the remaining three years of its tenure, and work to achieve at least a fraction of its manifesto.