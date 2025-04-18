Good, Evil tussle among us in Easter, which side are you on?

The story of Easter is an interesting phenomenon which carries several messages applicable to the lives we live today, the tribulations we endure, and the victories promised us.

To Judaism, this is the period of Passover, the season when the evil ruler of Egypt decides to do a massacre of all male children of the Israelites. Why? The ruler of Egypt, depicted as a non-democratic and all-powerful ruler with vast resources at his disposal has been told that the Jews have become too powerful and too wealthy in his realm, and so he decided to exterminate them.

The Jews had multiplied in Egypt because one of them, Joseph, had become prime minister to the pharaoh because of his wisdom, sagacity and clairvoyance, even saving Egypt from famine.

When a new pharaoh who came after Joseph had disappeared from the scene--- a wholly different historical period—the new ruler wanted the Jews done away with because he did not know Joseph and his good work.

But at the same time, in those periods of adversity and dire need, a little boy called Musa is born, and he grows up to be strong and wise, with the magical powers to rival and best those of the pharaoh, and he leads his people to freedom.

But all that is part one of a long story, and it does not tell us that more than 3,000 years later, these same people who had a such a good god who directed them to fight and resist evil, would have the same god allow them to massacre women, children and old people in Gaza and the West Bank, and generally sow evil in their wake, in the very name of the very same god of Joseph and of Moses.

The Christian story turns the tale on its head and talks of the Jews killing one of theirs (a young, intelligent and likeable teenager named Immanuel) because he is telling them they have forgotten that same god who helped them to trounce the evil pharaoh.

They find him too uppity and iconoclastic and put him on the cross, but they soon find out that this little man has grown famous and his name has gone around the world and is now worshipped by a good slice of humanity, long after that warm little story in Palestine two millennia ago.

The Africans too would not be outdone in cosmological imagination, and they too weaved a yarn or two about how they were created and the deities who presided over their creation and which directed their lives and afterlives: Shango (Yoruba); Unkulukulu (Zulu); Nzambe-Mpungu (Congo); Waaq (Oromo-Somali); Faro (Bambara), and so on.

All these deities ruled over human lives and moderated their relations, bestowing power and wealth and, alternatively, meting out castigation and retribution, as the case may be, always put light as opposing darkness, good struggling against evil.

These gods could sometimes be capricious, for sure, but they hardly ever let a human run riot over their creation while they stood idly by.

They would visit the unrepentant hubristic ruler with thunder, plague, mice, or (for the really incorrigible) with unvirility, that ultimate punishment for a man!

What we are called upon to learn are issues and stories of power, opulence and vainglory and people preening themselves and lording it over other humans, and on the other hand the people resisting and overthrowing them.

These stories have never stopped, and they will continue to inspire mankind as long as there is still a mankind, and they all seek to teach us to respect each other and to do good by the people we live with, especially if the gods have allowed us to rule over them.

Today’s world still has these same examples for us to learn from. The Joseph in our earlier story was given power because he was good, but even pharaoh who was evil was a mighty ruler, until he was cut down.

Moses was given incredible power—even to part the sea and other miracles—but because of some infraction, he was not allowed to go to the promised land.

Those who are apparently worshipped today (basically because they wield what looks like power) will die tomorrow or thereafter and likely be declared to have been no more than celebrated scoundrels.

This power is transient, illusory and phantasmagoric, like the horror shows of mediaeval Europe. It will frighten only the timorous souls of some, not entire peoples, and not for long.

Now, Tanzania is hurtling headlong towards an election or a non-election, depending on how matters pan out, and we are likely to witness the same Manichean struggle between pharaoh and Musa…. those who wish to have an election and those who want to have a sham masquerade of “votes” cast by ghosts who want them counted and to declare our pharaohs as the declared “winners.”

All this is within the telling of the story of mankind, and the eternal struggle between good and evil, the Manichean dualism running across the world.

Easter, and Passover and the other stories of destruction and rebirth, tell us about the indestructibility of goodness and the futility of death, as demonstrated in the rising on the third day, wherein the “Third Day” could be actuated in the third hour, or third year, or the third decade, or in the third century, for humanity has the patience to wait as history weaves its fabric.

Tanzanians’ will also be observing their own home-grown pharaohs and their own home-grown Musas. A number of them are in prison.

Happy Easter, everybody!