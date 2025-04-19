Gabon’s election and Africa’s love affair with the men in uniform and with guns

Brigadier General Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon’s interim leader, has emerged from last weekend’s election with a resounding mandate, securing 90.35 percent of the vote. His closest rival, former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, garnered a mere 3.02 percent. Voter turnout reached 70.4 percent, a significant increase from the 56.65 percent recorded during the disputed August 2023 polls.

Nguema seized power on 30 August 2023, in a swift military coup staged moments after Gabon’s electoral commission declared Ali Bongo Ondimba the victor. That election, now annulled, was over before the ink had dried. The coup dismantled state institutions and abruptly ended the Bongo dynasty’s 56-year grip on power.

Ali Bongo ruled for 14 years, succeeding his father, Omar Bongo, who held sway for 41 years. Nguema, notably, is Ali Bongo’s cousin—a twist suggesting the family’s political DNA still flows through Gabon’s veins, albeit cloaked in new attire.

Yet, Nguema’s approach diverges from the playbook of Africa’s other coup leaders. He was the last of the continent’s new junta class to seize power and has become the first to organise elections.

Whether this was a genuine act of democracy or a strategic recalibration, it marks a departure. In a region where juntas often chant pan-Africanist slogans and rail against imperialist powers while postponing electoral timelines, Nguema’s approach stands apart.

Contrast this with the so-called “coup belt.” In Mali, Colonel Assimi Goïta, after orchestrating coups in August 2020 and May 2021, remains averse to elections. Guinea’s Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted Alpha Condé in September 2021, keeps deferring the vote.

Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who seized power in October 2021, is embroiled in a brutal war with his former deputy, Mohamed “Hemedti” Dagalo.

Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré, in charge since September 2022, shows no inclination to give it a democratic varnish at the polls. Niger’s Abdourahamane Tchiani, who toppled President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023, has scarcely mentioned elections.

Nguema, however, eschewed exhibitionist fiery rhetoric. Instead, he projected calm, spoke of reform, put on some deadly dance moves on stage and —crucially—delivered a vote.

Whether motivated by a quest for legitimacy, international approval, or a firmer grip on power, the result is here: another coup leader now dons a presidential sash.

This spectacle, though, is a subplot in a broader African drama unfolding for decades: the rise and reign of the soldier-statesman. The focus on this “new wave” of coups obscures a larger truth. Soldiers and guerrilla commanders have long been the architects of African power.

Africa comprises 54 internationally recognised states (55 if you include the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, an AU member but denied statehood by many due to Morocco’s occupation).

Among them, the most formidable bloc is neither a regional alliance nor an ideological faction. It is the men in uniform. Twenty-three African heads of state are current or former soldiers or guerrilla commanders.

Consider the roster: João Lourenço (Angola, guerrilla commander), Ibrahim Traoré (Burkina Faso, military), Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi, guerrilla commander), Mahamat Idriss Déby (Chad, military), Azali Assoumani (Comoros, military), Denis Sassou Nguesso (Congo Republic, military), Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt, military), Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea, military), Isaias Afwerki (Eritrea, guerrilla chief), Abiy Ahmed (Ethiopia, guerrilla and military), Brice Oligui Nguema (Gabon, military), Mamady Doumbouya (Guinea, military), Umaro Sissoco Embaló (Guinea-Bissau, military), Assimi Goïta (Mali, military), Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritania, military), Abdourahamane Tchiani (Niger, military), Paul Kagame (Rwanda, guerrilla chief), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone, military), Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan, guerrilla commander), Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (Sudan, military), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda, guerrilla chief), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe, guerrilla commander), and Brahim Ghali (SADR/Western Sahara, guerrilla chief).

These are not merely coup-makers or victorious rebels; a few have turned out to be state-builders and narrative-shapers. Some govern with technocratic finesse, others blend wartime mystique with the sharp edge of realpolitik.

And it is not romanticism. Africa’s fascination with men in uniform stems from structural dysfunction. In fragile states, the barracks often outlast parliaments. Soldiers are perceived—by some—as decisive, efficient, and even incorruptible. They may rule with iron fists, but they seldom dither.

The reality therefore is more complex than stereotypes suggest. Some of these leaders do not simply seize power; many possess an instinctive understanding of their nations’ pulse.

In a region where colonial legacies left fragile institutions and “independence” often became an elite monopoly, the commander, not the consensus-builder, frequently prevailed.

Even in countries with elections, the uniform retains its allure. Sometimes, ballots ratify coups already staged. Other times, the soldier transforms into a suit-clad statesman, long after the rifles fall silent. The electorate, caught between disillusionment and pragmatism, often acquiesces.

There are risks, of course. Abiy Ahmed swept into office on reformist zeal, only to be tested by war and criticism. El-Sisi has solidified power with unrelenting machinery. Sudan’s descent into civil war in 2023 and South Sudan’s earlier conflict from 2013 are stark reminders of the fallout when former comrades clash.

This entrenchment of khaki politics has also distorted the democratic script in some countries. Elections occur, yes—but the ballot often becomes theatre, not transformation.

Thus, the soldier-statesman persists, not because Africa adores coups or rebellions, but because it has not yet weaned itself from commanders. As long as democracy’s dysfunction breeds fatigue, there will be space for uniforms to be rebranded, not retired.