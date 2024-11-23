Call him wayward, detain him! But in virtual polls, Ebang wins

Although there is a two-decade difference between their ages, Africa’s two easily most talked about men almost share a birthday.

Equatorial Guinea’s jailed Baltasar Ebang Engonga, known popularly as “Bello” was born on March 15, 1970. Then Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore checked in on March 14, 1988, as Ebang (you can pronounce that “a bang!) became an adult legally.

So given the weight Africans attach to age, presumed to reflect wisdom, “A Bang” could enjoy an advantage over Traore if they were to face off in an election for President of the United States of Africa, and defeat the continent’s young political luminary hands down without having to rig the polls. But first, why would such an election be held and why would these two men be the candidates?

The idea of a united Africa to deliver its people from deprivation and exploitation is as old as independence, that is six decades plus.

But while the impatient late Muamar Gaddafi wanted to make it happen rather than evolve, the less adventurous and more cautious leaders preferred a more orderly process via the African Union via its regional economic building blocks, to reach the same destination by a less bumpy but longer ride.

However, these are times of rapid global disruptions where changes take place at an increasing rate, shortening the time it takes to move from one innovation to another!

For instance, today’s mobile phone giants could in a few years be history, as integration of satellite connectivity directly into smartphones takes shape, and the mighty Xs and Metas take jabs from new apps that have done nothing remarkably new, but a world population tired of monotonous dominance is, for instance, signing onto plain Bluesky at a rate of one million accounts per day!

With half of Africa’s population being connected, what can stop new continental political formations emerging and cutting across borders?

Even if Kenya’s GenZ is no longer headline news, what guarantee is there that it won’t resurface one day at a continental scale?

West Africa, whose decolonisation has for long been sneered at as a joke by eastern Africa seems to be the new beacon. The other day 44 year-old jailed taxman Diomaye Faye marched out of prison to Dakar and in 20 days became president of the Republic of Senegal.

A year earlier, 34 year-old army captain, Ibrahim Traore took power in Burkina Faso and continues to dazzle the continent with his action-packed simplicity as the gods preserve him through at least 18 assassination attempts. In Traore, connected Africa sees the urgency of regaining Africa’s wasted time and opportunities over six decades.

But now comes Mr “Bello” Ebang who with his X-rated videos virtually eclipsed Donald Trump’s electoral victory, especially for those Africans who see no difference between Democrats and Republicans on this economically downtrodden continent.

But why put “wayward” Ebang in the league of positive heroes like Faye and Traore? Well, the definition and the perception of “wayward” can be very different.

And while the straight Faye and Traore are popular presidents, sex-athlete Ebang is also aiming for the presidency. Though currently in jail, his ambition is to succeed his dear uncle, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

Ebang having been head of the National Financial Investigation Agency before his October 25 arrest on charges of corruption whose proceeds he allegedly stashed away on Cayman Island, obviously knows exactly who in the state stole what and how they got it.

He can argue in a campaign that what the shocking videos show was an investigative process to extract info from suspects’ wives when they were totally under his emotional and physical control.

And the cache of billions lying in a vault on the Cayman, was just rescued from the vultures for safekeeping to benefit the public he loves so much.

Anyway, many Africans admire Ebang for levelling the ruling class by exposing them as mere biological organisms.

So if after some major socio political disruption digital, panAfrican presidential election is held (costing “virtually” nothing”) fielding two candidates Ebang and Traore, the sex athlete could easily defeat the genuine revolutionary who has put his life on the line to emancipate his people.