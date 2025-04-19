And Tundu Lissu spoke: He spoke loudly, clearly, and long

Verily I say unto thee, in the month of the Roman god Janus, in the year of Our Lord 2023, Tundu Lissu came back to the city of Dar es Salaam from his exile.

And the people rejoiced, and they lined the streets to welcome him in jubilation, and they did not lay palm fronds on his path into the city because we have printed flags now, and we don’t throw those in the road, come on.

And two years later, Tundu Lissu completed his ascent to the throne of Chadema in a rather impressive display of competition within the confines of a Tanzanian political party, and he launched his bid for the presidency of the country, aided and abetted and beloved by the media which has always been one of his strongest constituencies — for good reason.

Tundu Lissu proposed to lead the people to the promised freedom through a campaign of “No Reform, No Election!” The path ahead was narrow, and it was dark, wending through the lives and fates of a citizenry whose State often stalled legal and constitutional change efforts that would support the entrenchment of genuinely inclusive multiparty politics in Tanzania.

Tundu Lissu rallied the people around him as he set forth to spread the fervent word of Chadema’s bid to rectify the elections this year.

He preached with the courage of a righteous man who survived an assassination attempt and who is as pugnacious as the AFP article on his subsequent arrest called him. He flipped the script, exhorting the masses to resist the political usury of the power brokers at the temples of our democracy.

And his exhortations touched the hearts of the people, for it raised a very necessary alarm about the upcoming elections. At every step he was accompanied by the protectors of the land, lest he excite the crowds so much with his sermons that chaos ensued.

Yet the spirit of tranquillity prevailed because the people are not stupid and have become increasingly adept at avoiding giving the protectors of the land ‘security reasons’ to clobber them.

And so Tundu Lissu spoke. He spoke loudly, and he spoke clearly, and he spoke long because remember he is a lawyer, and only slightly less verbose than a letter from Saint Paul.

And he issued a fiery rallying cry that I have to admit sounded quite risky, considering the context of Tanzania and its sensitivities. And lo and behold, he was arrested and eventually charged with treason.

And as they wailed in shock and protest at the unfairness of it all, the people were further burdened with the terrible news that Chadema would be barred from participating in the contestation for leadership of the land. And it was not well.

Friend, I tell you this story thusly because a chuckle during dark political times is medicine. But also, I tell you this story thusly because I agree with Jenerali Ulimwengu who recently reminded us that “Uchaguzi ni ibada.” Elections are sacred.

I pray that my government read the congregation of the United Republic of Tanzania and consider their policy of persecution against the few and the brave who defend our civic rights.

I pray that those who have placed their hands on sacred texts and taken oaths — Oaths! — of public service remember: Every chant of our national anthem is a profession of faith.

Shalom. Salaam. Peace be upon us all.