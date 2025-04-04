After six decades of foreign aid, time for Africa to chart own progress

For over sixty years, the United Nations and the global development machinery have operated across Africa, bringing with them an ever-growing network of aid missions, donor agencies, and international NGOs.

These actors arrived with the stated mission of fighting poverty, strengthening governance, and accelerating growth.

Yet after decades of generously funded programmes and meticulously crafted strategies, the impact on the ground tells a different story. Progress has been patchy at best, and in many places, painfully absent.

The distance between what was promised and what people actually experience in their daily lives has grown so wide that it’s no longer just the failures being questioned—but the very purpose and priorities of the aid system itself.

This is not due to African incapacity, nor to a lack of effort. It is the result of a fundamentally flawed model of development—a model designed elsewhere, delivered from above, and rooted in managerial bureaucracy rather than in the historical, political, and strategic realities of the continent.

The international development system has institutionalised a hierarchy of power that places African governments in a subordinate role to donor agencies. In many countries, the UN and international NGOs operate not as partners of the state but as parallel structures.

They establish massive offices in capital cities, hire foreign technical experts at salaries often exceeding that of entire government departments, and control strategic sectors through external funding channels. The very institutions that should be empowering African states to lead their own transformation have instead replaced or weakened them.

The gap between Europe’s post-war recovery and Africa’s development experience is glaring. After World War II, the US launched the Marshall Plan in 1948, channeling aid directly to European governments. The assumption was simple: recovery had to be led from within.

There was no army of foreign consultants or parallel agencies—just a clear trust in national leadership to steer the reconstruction process. These resources helped rebuild industries, repair shattered infrastructure, and revive essential public services, all under the control of domestic institutions that were empowered, not bypassed.

Crucially, it was a strategy rooted in sovereignty, one that treated European states as capable partners in their own recovery. Africa, by contrast, was drawn into a vastly different aid regime—one that cast its governments not as drivers of change, but as passive recipients of external assistance and support.

In Africa, the opposite became the norm. Donors bypassed the state, created non-state implementing partners, and established elaborate systems of control.

Over time, this led to the atrophy of domestic institutions and a distorted incentive structure in which ministries compete for donor attention rather than public legitimacy.

What emerged was a sprawling aid industry that measures progress by activities—workshops held, strategies launched, reports written—rather than by tangible outcomes such as water access, electricity coverage, road networks, or education quality.

This dynamic is not accidental. It reflects a broader attitude problem: a view of Africa not as a partner but as a project. As Francis Fukuyama has argued in his critique of post-colonial state-building, institutional capacity must come before external reform agendas.

Without a strong, coherent state, development initiatives become fragmented and unsustainable.

Yet, the development system has persistently focused on peripheral issues—trainings, sensitization campaigns, consultative meetings—while the core functions of government remain hollowed out and underfunded.

In many African countries, the UN presence resembles a parallel sovereign entity. These agencies maintain their own priorities, their own communication channels, and their own development goals, often with little coordination with the actual government. The result is fragmentation, duplication, and inefficiency on a massive scale.

The energy of reform is channeled not into public institutions but into donor-funded “projects” that disappear the moment funding dries up.

This must change. The time has come for a radical restructuring of the international aid system in Africa—one that begins by acknowledging that the old model has failed. African governments must reclaim their centrality in the development process.

The UN and other aid agencies must limit their in-country presence to a skeletal administrative footprint, with the rest of their personnel seconded to government ministries where they work under local leadership and in line with national plans. No international office should replicate or override the role of a public institution. The goal must be to strengthen the African state, not substitute for it.

This also means abandoning the fixation on soft, symbolic programming. Development aid should no longer be spent on workshops, conferences, “awareness” initiatives, or endless pilot projects.

These have created a culture of motion without movement. The real needs of African communities—access to healthcare, electricity, clean water, roads, and functioning schools—remain unmet, even as millions are spent on capacity-building sessions and donor coordination retreats.

Africa does not need saviors. It needs partners who respect its sovereignty and who are willing to invest in the long, complex, and often difficult process of building state institutions.

This requires trust, patience, and a willingness to transfer control—not just funds. It means recognising that true development cannot be outsourced, and that no amount of external expertise can replace the legitimacy of local leadership.

The failures of the past 65 years must not be extended into the future. Africa is not a blank slate. It is a continent of layered histories, contested sovereignties, and evolving institutions. Any development effort that does not engage these realities with seriousness and humility is doomed to fail.

As African strategists, policymakers, and thinkers, we must push for a new consensus—one that centers African agency, dismantles the aid-industrial complex, and insists on a development approach grounded in sovereignty, meritocracy, and service delivery.