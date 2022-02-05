EDITORIAL: The AU @20, a time to walk the talk

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Depending on how one might want to look at it, the African Union is either on the cusp of its 60th anniversary in fifteen months’ time, or celebrating 20 years of existence this coming week. Preceded by the Organisation of African Unity in May1963 when 32 independent African states signed up to the OAU Charter; the Organisation of African Unity metamorphosed into the African Union in February 2002.

Among others, the main objectives of the AU and its predecessor the OAU, was to free Africa of the remaining manifestations of colonialism, and to promote unity and cohesion among African states.

Yet as African leaders’ troop into Addis for the 35th ordinary session of the African Union, the pan African organisation, faces a critical test that will make or break it. From political instability to financial uncertainty, the AU is still in the trenches. In west Africa, the AU is juggling a crisis that has seen six military takeovers of government in the past two years alone.

Despite initiatives such as the 0.2 percent import levy that was meant to deliver financial independence, the organuisation still depends on external funding for up to three quarters of its budget. That automatically negates the aspiration for independence that is often expressed in popular slogans at annual gatherings.

The present crisis is poignant because to the average African, it has more to do with the choices of the present than the legacy of a century of colonialism. In Burkina Faso and Mali, the putschists were welcomed by citizens because they presented themselves as being opposed to the lingering threads of colonialism that still make supposedly independent states hostage to colonial master France.

Coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic and economies that were already on their knees, African leaders are under pressure to rethink and renegotiate or dismantle a status quo that is becoming increasingly unacceptable to their subjects.

If there are any lessons to learn from recent events, one is that African citizens are becoming more assertive and expect better than empty promises from their leaders. For instance, since it was adopted more than two years ago, only 32 states have signed up to the African Free Continental area AFCTA. The single African air transport air transport market SAATM, remains earth-bound despite the few dozen countries that have signed up to it accounting for more than two-third of air traffic on the continent.

Recent sanctions against military coups have had limited success because of the absence of effective transmission paths between member states. Weak commitment to, and wanting observation and respect for basic human rights, has also undermined the authority of the AU.

It would be premature to write off the AU. The organization stands for ideals that cut across the generations. Its challenges are clear for all and sundry to see. What remains now is for leaders to walk the talk, if they hope to remain relevant. A lot of the productive energy that is currently wasted in avoidable conflict, needs to be redirected towards progressive implementation of the continental agenda so that citizens can live and feel the AU.