With what we have our rulers should stop begging for food

African government chiefs once again trooped in a begging expedition, this time looking for food. This time they have been in St Petersburg, Russia, where they were addressed by Vladimir Putin, who implausibly promised “free grain.”

Africa is once again hungry, and it has now become clear that what we are facing is the worst food crisis for the past half century or so. The reasons for this situation are varied, ranging from climate change; conflict and instability; political mismanagement and pandemics.

Currently, we are told that countries such as the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Burundi, South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are hungry, with estimates putting the number of people affected — or about to be affected — at 140 million.

The man-made catastrophes that we have visited on our lands, including deforestation and poor agricultural practices, have accelerated climate change at continental level, and it is feared that by the year 2080 the temperature on the continent will have risen by between 2° and 4.3° Celsius.

Back to Putin’s summit with his African guests. I have reason to be incredulous when Russia promises “free grain,” because that is not the way the world works; there is no such thing as “free grain,” which in reality must mean a train of free lunches. It will have to be paid for, the only question being in what coin it will be.

Of course, there is a war raging in Ukraine, and the West has held up Putin as the villain of the piece, and Russia will do much to ingratiate itself in the eyes of whoever happens to be looking at any given moment, and a hungry Africa is as good an audience as any.

It was interesting to hear Putin throw in a barb or two on the relative importance of food supplies to Africa from Russia and Ukraine, just so people do not lose sight of who holds the cards, insisting Russia exports much larger quantities of grain to Africa than Ukraine does.

It was clear that Putin was savouring the moment as he addressed the African heads, even though their numbers were somewhat diminished compared to the last such summit in 2019, the first of its kind.

In the first summit, Russia pledged investment in African countries to the tune of $40 billion, which has not been fully realised, with only $19 billion realised, but even that is significant for a country that has not been particularly active in economic investment on the continent.

That said, it is important to note that in the past decade or so Russia has upped its interventionist profile in several situations on the continent, as has been evidenced by the Wagner mercenaries who seem to have become an indispensable governance prop for several failed states in Central and West Africa. Despite disclaimers, there can be little doubt that the Kremlin is complicit.

The recent “mutiny” of the Wagner mercenaries, which for a day looked threatening to Putin’s hold on power, has relegated the force to a more pronounced role in African countries rather than in Russia and it will benefit from a greater Russian involvement in grain supplies to Africa.

For a continent long used to playing basket-case to external “benefactors,” — most of these erstwhile colonial masters — it may not seem that beggary is demeaning, and perhaps frowning at Russia’s newfound role on the continent would not make sense.

But does Africa really have to continue to go around the world, bowl in hand, when we know what we have as unexploited resources?

Our land surface area stands at almost 31 million square kilometres, of which about 60 per cent is arable — meaning it is “plantable” with crops of all types — and bounded on all sides by the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, all teeming with fabulous amounts of aquatic food.

Inland, vast water bodies, from lakes and rivers, tell a similar story of staggering bounty.

Where is the justification for these perennial cries of hunger? To me it is clear that we are governed badly and ineptly.

Our governors have distinguished themselves as efficient plunderers of their people’s resources, often in cahoots with foreign actors, but almost totally incapable of designing means to put our resources to good use with a view to raising our people out of poverty and hunger.

The spectre of periodically organising group outings of our heads of state and senior officials, summoned by countries like India, Turkey, Japan, China, the USA and Brazil — and now Russia — evokes memories of the Berlin Conference, only this time round with our own conscious participation.

It needs to be recognised as infra-dig, abasing. We have trained enough agricultural experts, many of them in Russia itself during the Soviet era, and these should be put to use in efforts to improve our agriculture, raising production and productivity, even setting up our countries as net exporters of grains and animal products.

It is ironic — and it truly should be embarrassing — that we continue to beg for food from countries which experience harsher weather during a part of the year while we enjoy year-round possibilities of agricultural production.

