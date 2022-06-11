Juju man, corrupt police and VIPs... Who is to blame for road carnage?

By JOACHIM BUWEMBO More by this Author

Ugandans are annoyingly fatalistic. Yet, though we are annoying, we don’t get annoyed. So we don’t know how bad it feels to be annoyed as we annoy others with our inability to be annoyed. Being fatalistic, we accept any condition.

We accept, for example, that once you get on to the road you expect to die. Though the road carnage in Uganda is alarming, we grin sheepishly when another crash claims several people. Ugandans actually make sick jokes about fatal road crashes, and weird suggestions to stop the road killings.

Recent mishaps involving one bus company made many Ugandans suggest that management find a boda boda cyclist who reportedly cursed them and appease him. Allegedly the company’s bus knocked down a boda boda and caused some damage to his machine.

The rider allegedly asked for compensation and was ignored, and the next day the driver who knocked him crashed the bus, killing two dozen people, including himself. The same company suffered another crash and the bush went up in flames, and suffered another crash a few days later.

Some government official suspended the company’s operations for a couple of days for inquiries. The buses resumed operations and you didn’t hear people asking for the inquiry report, but everyone was talking about the need to look up the boda boda chap — whose juju was reportedly working — and pay him.

Last week we celebrated the Uganda Martyrs Week. During that week, from May 29 to June 4, 84 Ugandans died in road crashes and another 339 were hospitalised in bad condition, according to the Uganda Police Traffic and Road Safety spokeswoman. People yawned as she read the stats on camera.

What is 84 deaths in a week, especially being a week of sacrifice in remembrance of the martyrs who were burnt on the king’s orders and made our country famous? They caused the first papal visit to Africa and, in all, three Popes have come to Uganda to honour those martyrs.

So what is 84 road deaths in a week, translating into just 12 deaths a day? That is even below our average of close to the 13 deaths daily on Ugandan roads. For now, our popular solution is, appease the one bewitching us. We have tried legal solutions too — imposing stiff fines. We have celebrated statistics of billions collected in traffic express penalty fees. Then we get back to more deaths by sharing “something small” with traffic officers and continuing driving badly, sometimes under influence.

How do we deal with traffic jams? We don’t organise road use and designate lanes. In fact, we allocate a whole lane on many Kampala streets for parking so some entrepreneurs can collect their money. Then we allow whoever can put a siren on their car to zigzag through the lanes and chasing everyone off the road.

The Transport minister, who happens to be an army general, tried to invoke the law and stop the illegal sirens and lead cars, but his fellow VIPs just laughed at him (VIPs number is not fixed because whoever can fix a siren with or without a lead car becomes a VIP).

But we don’t get annoyed, instead we grin sheepishly as the lead cars chase us into the ditches.

Once in a while, the siren–led VIPs know a school child died, to make their contribution to our road carnage statistics.

But not everyone is a fatalist, thinking that road deaths are inevitable. Finally, the government’s own scientists from the ministry of Technology have decided to address the condition of the vehicles — a major cause of the road crashes — by constructing a world class vehicle testing centre at Jinja, where buses will undergo the equivalent of a human CT scan.

Hitherto what passes for testing in Uganda is some corporal driver getting into a car, revving it up, taking off at mad speed and braking suddenly. If it stops, it is in good condition. If time allows, check the wipers and the horn.

Could these be the tests the fleet of the company which was suspended for a few days were subjected to? Would you blame the gossips for buying the boda boda rider’s witchcraft story?

When the Jinja high-tech testing centre is finished later this year, let us hope the buses that carry about 100 people each will actually get checked there.

Joachim Buwembo is a Kampala-based journalist.