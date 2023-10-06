While football rapists brutalise our boys, why is Fifa mum?

By JENERALI ULIMWENGU More by this Author

Amid all the noisy dissensions surrounding issues of homosexuality, this week I stumbled on a disturbing rapportage by the BBC on sexual scandals involving football coaches in Gabon abusing young boys in their charge.

Now, if I understood the issue well, this was not even about homosexuality or anything to do with sexual orientation; rather it was about the rape of young men by people who are supposed to take care of them. It is outright criminal.

The story tells of something we all know about, the desire of all young men who have the ability to play the beautiful game to excel and go abroad to escape Africa’s grinding poverty and hopelessness, to make the megabucks in Europe and elsewhere.

It is irresistible. So fathers and mothers and elder siblings, and maybe uncles too, flock to soccer academies to showcase their children or siblings or relatives, with special skills capable of making them the next Jay Jay or Kalusha Bwalya.

Instead, the boys find themselves ensnared in intricate webs of football predators who know the hunger they have for success, and who exploit that hunger to solicit sex from them.

Although these practices have been well known in Gabon for a number of decades, neither the local football authorities nor Fifa have done anything to protect these boys and stop these practices.

The documentary is a shocker, and should have prompted the authorities to take urgent action, but it looks like Fifa has other interests, which do not necessarily include the interests and wellness of the young players of the sport. The report talks of one of the accused men who, in the midst of the accusations against him, astounded those in the knowledge of the scandals who saw him make an appearance at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

There is something I cannot wrap my head around, which seems to make football chiefs all over the world think they own the game, the players, the fans, the government authorities and everything else around football.

Ever since the Joao Havelange years at Fifa (1974-1998) world football has been run by demigods, who even the governments fear.

According to David Yallop’s book, "How They Stole the Game" it is the money and how the soccer-dollars have been deployed to bribe everyone who needs to be bribed and silence anyone who needs silencing. The impunity they have created for themselves flows from government bureaucracies that they have so thoroughly corrupted.

How many Gabonese minors have been seriously damaged by the actions of these jackals? It was estimated by reporters on the programme that one notorious paedophile who has been reported to the authorities (although he still eludes prison) handles some 40 children every year, and one can imagine how much damage such a man has caused and will continue to cause.

Poverty is a powerful tool in the hands of the predators. The young men are so eager to run away from their homes and so anxious to please whoever seems able to help that they are willing to do literally anything to get out of the poverty trap.

After going through the story, I shared it with colleagues and friends in Dar es Salaam, and what I’ve been hearing is nothing short of alarming. It seems more and more young men around Dar es Salaam are being lured into acts of homosexuality because they find it is an easier way out of poverty, rather than back-breaking labour.

On this point, I was asking myself what could be more back-breaking than such acts as homosexuality demands? I cannot claim expertise in this field, but I feel there is something wrong with any sexual bond that is caused by one partner being depended on the other for livelihood.

As I say above, this is not even sexual; it is rape, and it is perpetrated by people who normally should be working to protect these extremely vulnerable boys.

At the same time as we hear of rape being used as a weapon of war, one is tempted to ask oneself if there is any warfare going on in the football world, for instance, which necessitates the rape of these juveniles whose only desire is to train so that they can join the elite practitioners of the sport.

Yes, there is a war raging, a war against poverty. Gabon is just the venue of what has been reported this week, but the problem is more widespread than that. As long as we continue to confront our problems in fractured responses rather than in an ethos of solidarity and caring for the next person, we expose ourselves to the predators.

I think that the need for young men to be properly trained in football in a way that will make them world beaters should be approached in a concerted manner in which the available openings are examined, and channels are explored with the view to giving the best deals our children deserve, rather than leaving them at the mercy of exploitative elements.

It would help us if we had a more suspicious view of FIA: generally, it is up to no good. The more we demand that it do what it supposed to do, such as having a no-tolerance policy for these rapists, the better.

