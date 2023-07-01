Capitalism or socialism? We need third way to make money obsolete

By ELSIE EYAKUZE More by this Author

It is awkward to walk back a conclusion but, a few weeks ago, I was assured that making Language Learning models like ChatGPT wouldn’t be much of a problem overall.

It was an attempt, I guess, to step away from what the future holds and what automation as well as artificial intelligence will mean for us all. The labour market has changed in the developed world, the Covid-19 pandemic only reinforced that the work model in existence now might be out of step with the realities of what activities are required of us.

The labour markets we are still trained for don’t really exist in the same way anymore: The dependable 10 or 20-year job faithfully carried out with an adequate pension at the end of it.

Read: EYAKUZE: We’re becoming fascists; I blame it on our cancerous ‘nationalism’

That is turning into a minority experience. If this model is dying for the majority of my generation, what is in store for the next? Many of us are already being herded into a gig economy, one full of “entrepreneurship,” which is a euphemism for finding your own way in life and figuring it all out.

In societies where the social network is being suppressed in favour of rugged individualism.

Advertisement

Automation and Artificial intelligence cannot replace humans, but they can certainly shrink the traditional labour market in ways we can’t entirely predict yet.

We might be on the verge of a change that requires us to consider universal basic incomes as a step in the direction of the end of money. We don’t talk about that possibility, though — it sounds like science fiction: the end of money as we know it.

Like anything else, money has a history. It was an innovation to facilitate the exchange of goods and services, it has had many forms as it evolved over time and now it even exists in a form I certainly think of as rather suspicious: cryptocurrency.

Money has such a grip on us that it is hard for us to imagine a world without it. We have had the super-rich amongst us for a long time — I am going to guess the Agricultural Revolution.

But not every society has valued labour and accumulation the same way over time. One example that comes of frequently is the Hadza of Tanzania, hunters and gatherers who have, for the most part, managed to resist the temptations of modern life.

Read: EYAKUZE: Thanks to Samia it is going to be quite ‘boring’ in Tanzania

It is strange to think that modern life is so unnatural, it has to be taught from a young age and then experienced in this century with all the acceleration of technology might make it obsolete.

It also brings into question this dichotomous discussion we have since the industrial age: Capitalism or socialism?

I have a feeling that it won’t take too long for the future to answer that question for us and maybe the answer is neither. There might be a third way where money, like certain infectious diseases, becomes obsolete, thanks to technology.

What is that third way? I wish the philosophers knew.

Elsie Eyakuze is an independent consultant and blogger for The Mikocheni Report; Email [email protected]