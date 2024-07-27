We can pick a lesson from Elder Joe Biden’s unAfrican decision

By ELSIE EYAKUZE More by this Author

You never know what a week might bring. When President Joe Biden dropped out of the election campaign, the news broke via a letter that was distributed on social media. Actually, wait, let’s talk about the President of the United States (Potus) and communications for a second.

America doesn’t have a public broadcaster in quite the way that we do over here, with our state-sponsored propaganda machines. I think it is an interesting choice. It does come with the disadvantage of not having one clear outlet for official communications.

Thus, I was bemused to read President Biden’s letter on Twitter-now-known-as-X as an official communication. I guess there’s nothing wrong with that, the account is an official one. I am old school, though, I still like certain announcements to come with a touch of formality — for the sake of the office, not necessarily the individual.

This is because of what happens here in Tanzania. Our “Midnight PDF” method of hiring and firing public officials lost its small charm early on. FYI, “Midnight PDF” happens when an official communication is disseminated in the late night to announce changes in the Cabinet and other presidential appointments. Another interesting choice, I think it is corroding the image of the office of the president while raising questions about management and stability.

As for Joe Biden’s choice, there is apparently no precedent in America for a candidate dropping out of the race so close to the elections. Since the US is considered a mature democracy, I am keen to see what will happen. There is a contradiction here in which a mature democracy is also looking very fragile in its electoral practice. What will come out of this development is interesting in itself, but also because it will affect East Africa at some point.

Speaking of mature, we have just watched an elder concede that his country might be better served by someone else. I cannot imagine it was easy. Once a party and a country and a system is set on a course, the momentum can be hard to break.

Even though America claims to be a youth culture, one quick look at the elites suggests that a certain gender and age group remain the ultimate holders and beneficiaries of power. They have a gerontocracy, too.

Africa has earned her reputation for having Heads of State who would never betray their countries’ faith in them by stepping down simply because of age.

Long may they reign, I suppose? The younger generation is constrained to making jokes online about it, in the hopes that what President Biden did might inspire leaders on the continent to do the same. I think their optimism is misplaced, but I remain in favour of them using their freedom of expression because you never know. Besides, the memes they are generating are worthwhile works of modern art.

You never know. There might be an immediate future out there where every African country enjoys the counsel of retired Heads of State, men who spend their time peacefully counting their heads of cattle and their grandchildren. A future in which it is normal for a woman to head the state, where two women might in fact look across an ocean and a continent at each other and nod — Madam President. You just never know.