Water conservation: Lessons from Tanzania

Finally, the rains are here. What a relief!

Few things come close to the unspeakable horrors populations in most of the Horn of Africa have endured in the past few years, as the longest and most acute drought in a generation raged.

From Kajiado County in Kenya to Hargeisa in Somalia, Oromia in Ethiopia and Uganda’s Karenga, the devastation has been irreversible.

The drought left millions of dead livestock, dehumanising poverty and damaged hopes in its wake. Some communities in the region will take years to restock. Others will never recover.

In Africa, a protracted drought always precedes heavy storms. And, true to form, the end of the drought has occasioned heavy rains.

Floods

Before the mid-March onset of the rains, Mandera — a northern Kenya town bordering Somalia and Ethiopia — had barely received rainfall in four years. When they came, the intensity and frequency was unbearable. Floods wreaked disorder.

It is now apparent that as soon as one disaster eases, another instalment of the climate curse strikes, this time more brutally.

Astonishingly, though, most of the water from the ongoing rains will go down the drain – literally. As has been the norm, our people will savour the abundance of the commodity, farm and water their animals.

Little is being done to conserve some of this water. If the effects of climate change have been horrific, our preparedness for some of these events has been wanting. We enjoy a commodity in the season of plenty. Until scarcity strikes.

It is arguable that our people lack the capacity to conserve water. On average, a 10,000-litre plastic water tank in Kenya costs between $500 and $600. How many households can afford this?

Awareness deficiency

There is also deficiency of awareness on the importance of collecting and storing rainwater. We must educate our people and remind them that we can no longer rely on rainwater to farm, for our livestock and other domestic uses.

Already, more than 418 million Africans do not have access to clean drinking water, according to Unicef. The scourge of climate change will make access harder in coming years, cutting off millions from the commodity.

So, what to do? Conservation is the way to go. Evidence of traditional water storage practices in Africa is widely documented. In eastern and northern Kenya, for instance, communities have been constructing rock catchment and sand dams to hold runoff water.

Sand dams are built across seasonal rivers in dryland environments and use rock outcrops to divert rainwater into a collection area. The water then passes through a filter system of sand before draining into a large underground storage tanks.

Recharge groundwater

These facilities not only store water, but recharge groundwater as well. Some can store up to a million litres of water, thus guaranteeing water security while building the resilience of vulnerable communities.

This, in effect, cushions women the agonising trips over tens of kilometres to look for water. Children too are able to remain in school.

A women’s self-help group in Makueni has been growing beans for export to European markets using water harvested in a sand dam. By earning additional income, the resilience of such women is further fortified.

In Central Kenya, underground water pans have been growing in popularity as rains become scarcer and erratic by the year.

By sinking a depression and lining it using a special polythene paper to prevent the water from percolating into the ground, the pan can hold water for months.

Earth dams

In Tanzania, earth dams are a common feature in water conservation. Called “malambo” in the local language, these low structures are built in river valleys to collect rainwater during flash floods and can collect water in a 20-square-kilometre area in steep area or larger in fairly flat landscapes.

Popular in Dodoma, Shinyanga and Pwani regions, earth dams provide water for use in urban areas and for irrigation purposes. They not only store water but help to control floods as well. The water is then released slowly into farmlands through specially constructed spillways to support farming activities even in the absence of rains.

Evidently, simple, practical, low-cost, low-maintenance local technologies such as water pans, sand dams and earth dams are all we need to be water-secure. Their usefulness can never be overstated. We need to promote these facilities.

Curiously, though, not many businesses are providing these types of solutions. Under the current climate circumstances, this should be an attractive business and an irresistible opportunity for impact investment.

Unpredictable seasons

It is obvious that seasons will continue to be unpredictable, droughts longer, rains irregular and the changing climate more distressing. Putting money in the area is to bark the right tree at the right time.

The authorities too have an urgent responsibility to incentivise our communities to acquire water tanks and to build water pans and other water storage facilities.

We can either prepare for harsh weather events or we can sit and suffer the consequences. Let us choose preparedness. Readiness makes us more resilient.





Mohamed Adow is the founder and director of Power Shift Africa