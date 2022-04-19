War is a hell that humans visit upon each other; don’t take sides

By ELSIE EYAKUZE More by this Author

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would like to talk to us. When Russia began its invasion of the Ukraine on February 24, the whole world was shocked to varying degrees. Many commentators and some experts will tell you that they saw it coming.

I am on the other side of that divide: I thought that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cost-benefit analysis would lead him to finding alternative means of achieving his ambitions. But, apparently, there is no peaceful way to recreate the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in 2022, so here we are.

Tracking the war between Russia and Ukraine daily has allowed for a bit of perspective. It doesn’t get better. If anything, it is the recent massacre in Bucha that has been dreadful in an already horrifying conflict. Nonetheless, the human ability to adapt to a situation has kicked in, and here I am feeling sad and surprised. This has helped me to keep check on what our stake in this war is.

Our stake, you ask? Yes, our Stake.

I am convinced that it is in Africa’s interest to remain non-aligned in this conflict. This is not quite the same as remaining neutral.

Just war

Tanzania has politely declined the calls of the amalgamated West, Russia and anyone else to pick a side, at least so far. This we do while retaining a humanistic concern for the victims of the ravages of war, be they Ukrainian or Russian or people from beyond the borders of the countries at war.

Our priorities have been clear: evacuate Tanzanian civilians, maintain open channels of communication for important missives, and stay firm in our dedication to the non-alignment.

It is my sincere hope that the United Republic of Tanzania does not waver from this stance even as I invite and anticipate President Zelensky’s address to the African Union.

War is a hell that humans visit upon each other for many reasons, some of which I understand, like survival; some of which I don’t, like conquest and empire building.

I glanced through writings on the theory of a “Just War” to see what the legal community has to offer to help me think this through. It was a courtesy to cover my bases if anyone tries to talk at me with arguments about why Russia was “forced” into this war.

Of course, I side with the Ukraine. And I side with those Russians who want no part of this war. And I understand the amalgamated West’s reluctance to give President Putin any pretext whatsoever for an escalation into the World War III that we all fear.

This said, when President Zelensky addresses the AU, I hope he does not think that there is an amalgamated Africa to talk to.

We’re more of a dysfunctional extended family run by a collection of dodgy uncles who can’t be trusted in the face of a bribe.

Tanzania’s duty is first and foremost to her people and herself and her own survival. During the colonial era, one of my predecessors went and fought for the Germans. If anyone else in the family had been in the military, they might have found themselves fighting for the British.

During the Cold War, proxy wars were fought on African soil. We have an Askari Monument in the centre of Dar es Salaam. African blood has been spilt for causes that were not ours. If Tanzania went non-aligned, and it was not out of cowardice or disinterest. Quite the opposite, in fact.

While our current dialogue focused the impact this war may (or may not) be having on our cost of living through oil and wheat scarcity, a month ago it was not so.

A month ago we ignored Tanzanian economic soothsayers who warned us of impending hard times while respected media outlets provided platforms for envoys from the US, Russia and even China to write op-ed pieces. Perhaps other entities did too: sometimes other people’s free speech is easier to withstand than our own.

And we are very good listeners. I am always moved by efforts to advocate on one’s own behalf or on that of one’s people, we Tanzanians secretly pride ourselves in a practice of Utu, which rests on a very emotional and squishy layer of empathy. Africa knows the ravages of being fought over by self-appointed great powers of all stripes; Tanzania loves a good liberation situation.

And yet we know to put Tanzania first, even when it means being called “weak” and “indecisive” by those whom wisdom avoids.

Optics and 21st Century media manipulation cannot trump core truths. Let whomever wishes to do so bloviate while we continue to weigh the real matter at hand — the prevention of what could be World War III, and our continued survival.

President Zelensky has a moral argument. He is right to reach out the AU on behalf of his people, he may ask us to choose “a side.”

Africa is the continent that Mwalimu Julius Nyerere loved. Tanzania is the country that Mwalimu helped to forge. On this, his centennial, I ask you this: What would Julius do?

At the very least he would listen. The rest would probably depend on perception, consideration, understanding, experience… and a nuanced decisiveness.

Elsie Eyakuze is a consultant and blogger for The Mikocheni Report