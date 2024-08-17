Want to live or die in Kenya, Tanzania, or Uganda? Here are some useful pointers

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

Of the three countries of the Old East African Community, Uganda is the one where citizens pay the highest rate of Black Tax.

Kenya has the most conflicted relationship with citizenship. Tanzanians are the most susceptible to conspiracy theories about vaccines and have truly abandoned socialism.

These and a host of other revelations came to us via Dar es Salaam-headquartered Twaweza East Africa, an NGO that works to get citizens more engaged, and governments to be more open and responsive in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

On Monday, Twaweza launched a report, A Compendium of Ten Years of Sauti Za Wananchi 2013-2023, which boiled down a decade of surveys of the opinions and experiences of the citizens of Old EAC.

The report does not directly state the above. However, it subtly points you down a rabbit hole where you will find them. In other words, it tells some of its most juicy stories, by not telling them.

Read: OBBO: East African youth point to a new world

Advertisement

The compendium presents facts and figures on citizens’ views and experiences in three areas. First, what it calls “Livelihoods” covers economic matters, household-level daily bread issues, food security, financial inclusion, and business and taxation. Second, “Public services”, where it groups health, education and water supply services. Third, “Governance” includes national politics, the media, and citizen participation. Gold old corruption is in there.

Navigating the report, you frequently run into bits that tempt you to lift the kanga and see the mysteries that lie beneath. “What is the main source of income for the entire household?” is an ordinary question.

Until you realise that despite Kenya’s reputation as East Africa’s most capitalist society, and Uganda the most entrepreneurial (based on the number of businesses opened by citizens – the majority of which fail), twice more Tanzanians report self-employment/business as a source of income (38 percent) than Kenyans (19 percent), and Ugandans (18 percent).

They also reported owning or having run a business in the past five years at twice or more rates than Kenyans and Ugandans. Mwalimu Julius would not recognise this Tanzania from the socialist utopia he tried to build.

Of course, Kenyans and Ugandans wary of the taxman might not want to shoot their mouths off about their businesses, and Tanzanians might be too exuberant about economic liberalisation, but the more likely development is that we are seeing a capitalist convergence.

Then, Kenyan politics (and voters) has a world reputation as being riven by “tribalism”. Well, until they were asked whether they identify first as a citizen, who is “very proud” to be a citizen of their country.

The people of all three countries are very proud of their citizenship, but Kenyans are less likely to identify themselves primarily as citizens.

Only 26 percent did, compared to 52 percent of Ugandans, and 63 percent of Tanzanians.

But there was a curved ball waiting. Asked, “What attributes do you believe represent your nationality, that everybody should identify with and protect?” Kenyans identified the national identity card. Ugandans and Tanzanians had peacefulness, unity, hospitality, and religion, but not a single material symbol. Kenyan citizenship is transactional, someone noted. Possible, but Kenyan ethnicity seems to have been oversold.

Read: OBBO: Tanzania at it again, but needs to learn to make more noise

The East Africans were asked to choose qualities they think are important to pass on to the next generation. The top one for Tanzanians and Kenya is tolerance/respect. Uganda, that land of politeness where women kneel to greet you was off in a different direction. It led with an otherwise very Kenyan choice — hard work. This tells you how the rat race and mad scramble for survival in Uganda have remade the people.

Uganda, however, is the most scientific country judged by a higher willingness to be vaccinated, and having the least belief in myths about vaccines. Tanzania is the most sceptical and hesitant about vaccination. In that sense, it is the most given to conspiracy theories on vaccines. The Covid-sceptic former president John Magufuli (RIP) who believed in unusual cures for the virus like bitter boiled eucalyptus leaves, was a mirror of the people he led more than we realised.

Asked, “Right now, what would you do if you needed money in an emergency?” for citizens of all three countries, the leading source was asking family and friends. Tanzanians by 42 percent, Kenyans by 41 percent, then the Ugandans stepped in and hit the ball out of the park at 62 percent. The Revenue Authority has a formidable competitor in Black Tax for Ugandans’ wallets.

Across Old East Africa an unacceptably high percentage of citizens report experiencing food stress, including around 25-40 percent who have recently had to go for a whole day without eating due to a lack of money or other resources. The proportion of citizens worried they would run out of food or were hungry and did not eat was highest in Kenya, followed by Uganda. It was off the charts in Kenya, with nearly 90 percent saying they were worried they would run out of food.

It has all fed deeper levels of pessimism about the direction of their countries in Kenya and Uganda today. However, they are optimistic about their individual prospects, especially looking a year ahead. A “my country is going to hell in a handbasket, but I will emerge a winner from the mess” scenario.

It will be interesting to see the story that Sauti Za Wananchi tells in future about all the peoples of the EAC, but for now the “Waswahili” in Tanzania seem to be the most comfortable in their skins.

The author is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. Twitter@cobbo3