Visionary leadership outlives challenges

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

As the New Year unfolds, is fashionable for many to embrace resolutions, visions and strategies.

This season symbolises a fresh start, an opportunity to redefine goals and aspirations. It is like a reset button, where we are given an opportunity to fix things that we did not fix the previous year. Of course many of those resolutions never last beyond the first two weeks of the year.

A critical observation I have made is that numerous individuals shape their vision based on the pressures they face in life.

Essentially, their vision is confined to what their current pressures permit. This phenomenon leads to a disturbing reality where individuals become victims of their circumstances rather than architects of a brighter future.

Read: AKINYEMI: Old leadership models no longer hold sway

One of the most insidious effects of pressure is its ability to divert attention from long-term visions to immediate, often smaller, concerns. I have seen people transition from being visionaries with grand plans to firefighters.

Advertisement

This shift is detrimental, as it not only narrows their perspective but also entraps them in a perpetual cycle of short-termism.

A striking example of this can be seen in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Amid this turmoil, an unexpected yet profound revelation has come to light, particularly for us in Africa. Despite being embroiled in war, Ukraine continues to extend support and do business with African nations.

In fact, more than half of all the nations in Africa get their wheat from Ukraine and in spite of the ongoing war, they are not letting go of that role.

As Africans this act should be embarrassing, but somehow, I think the chip responsible for dignity and embarrassment was taken away from African leaders long long ago. If we are not embarrassed by reliance on a nation fighting for its existence, then what else can make us embarrassed? Yet, it also highlights a remarkable aspect of Ukrainian leadership under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Despite the raging fires and overwhelming pressure, President Zelenskyy has not allowed these challenges to derail Ukraine from its identity and long-term aspirations.

Read: AKINYEMI: Organisations must adapt and change with the times or perish

To further illustrate this, let us consider two additional examples. The first involves the small island nation of Singapore. Post-independence, Singapore faced numerous challenges, including limited resources and geopolitical tensions.

However, under the visionary leadership of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore didn’t succumb to these pressures. Instead, it focused on long-term goals like economic development, education, and technological advancement. Today, Singapore stands as a global hub, a testament to the power of visionary leadership over short-term firefighting.

Another example is found in the corporate world, with the story of Apple Inc. In the late 1990s, Apple faced significant challenges, struggling to compete in a rapidly evolving technology market.

However, under Steve Jobs’ visionary leadership, Apple didn’t just focus on the immediate pressures of market competition. It reinvented itself, focusing on innovation and design, leading to groundbreaking products like the iPod, iPhone, and iPad. Apple’s journey from near bankruptcy to one of the world’s most valuable companies highlights the importance of visionary leadership.

These examples, alongside Ukraine’s situation, underscore a crucial lesson. Visionary leadership is about maintaining focus on the bigger picture, even when engulfed by immediate crises. It’s about not letting the fires of the present consume the dreams of the future.

Read: AKINYEMI: Strong business foundations withstand disruptions in future

As we step into the New Year, it’s imperative for individuals, leaders, and nations to reflect on this principle. We must ask ourselves: Are we allowing the pressures of the moment to dictate our vision? The answer will determine whether we remain trapped in the cycle of firefighting or evolve into architects of our destiny.













The transition from being a visionary to a firefighter is a subtle yet dangerous shift. It’s crucial to recognize and resist this transformation. We must strive to maintain our focus on long-term goals and aspirations, despite the pressures of the immediate environment. Only then can we hope to achieve true greatness and leave a lasting impact. As we embark on this New Year, let’s commit to being visionaries, not firefighters, in our respective journeys.

Happy New Year!

Wale Akinyemi is the founder of the Street University. Email [email protected]