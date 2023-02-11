Ugandan parents ‘quarrel with the road’ over high school fees

By JOACHIM BUWEMBO More by this Author

A traditional Ugandan saying scoffs at a person who gets overcharged in the market and goes complaining on the way back home. The scorn is directed at the complainant’s failing to raise the matter with the unfair market vendor and instead goes telling people on the road who were not party to the bad transaction.

It has been a week of a million complainants addressing the wrong forum in Uganda as schools opened, with learners having to pay an assortment of charges that can mildly be described as criminal. A million complainants is actually an understatement in a country with 15 million learners and, even if on average five learners came from one family, that is three million families and six million parents. But if all the families are single-parent-led, then those are three million parents “quarrelling with the road” instead of taking on the market vendor.

‘Quarrelling with the road’

The ritual of millions “quarrelling with the road” is held three times every calendar year, to correspond with the opening of the three school terms. It had ceased for a couple of years when the country was in Covid pandemic lockdown. But, like a bad habit suppressed until the addict cannot abstain anymore and “backslides,” or a cancer that appears to be cured until it resurfaces more aggressively in the poor patient who was starting to rejoice, the Uganda “quarrel with the road” returned with a vengeance after the lockdown.

“Vengeance” is not a figure of speech, for the school owners exacted their revenge on the parents immediately the schools re-opened. The schools had been closed at the start of the term yet the school fees are usually paid in advance. In particular, new entrants to ‘A’ Level had just paid but had not started studying. Common sense would be to expect a refund or more practicably, commuting the paid fees for no school attended to the new term. But no, the school owners demanded fresh payment. Questions about the paid money were met with condescending explanations — that even without learners in the school, the management kept paying bills for electricity, water, security, and so on.

Government teachers earned their pay throughout the lockdown while private school teachers were not paid.

Since then, subsequent school terms have seen the charges rise. And because raising the official fees had become too blatant, new sub-charges have been created for different items.

So, a typical bill has tuition, feeding, boarding, development, football, swimming and any other comical activity management may come up with, only it isn’t funny, for it has to be paid for. In the end, some so-called good schools now charge far more for a term in ‘O’ Level than Makerere University charges per semester for a medical, engineering or architecture degree.

Panic among parents

As January drew to a close, the panic among parents became so loud that you would have thought an uprising was in the offing. Maybe even the government feared that a National Parents Association was in the offing and it would have angry members outnumbering those of the ruling party. So the government issued some statements about blocking the increase of fees in the schools. Anyway, the parents’ anguish remained at the level of “quarrelling with the road” and, come the first week of February, they have all grumblingly taken the children back to the schools, paid the extortionist charges (many after selling something or borrowing money) and returned home while calling the road names.

Uganda is truly a capitalist economy with no attempt to regulate the market. In education, schools have been setting any charge they wish and here is the final joke: The public schools funded by the government also set their charges, and in some cases are far more expensive than most private schools. It is a business model possibly unknown anywhere else in the world, where a government-funded service is more expensive than comparable private ones. For the record, there is free, universal primary and secondary education, but other charges and “requirements” make it unaffordable to many.

Luckily, no one is about to register a National Parents Party that would campaign on the platform of abolishing these extra school charges. So let me hit the road, I feel like quarrelling.





Buwembo is a Kampala-based journalist. E-mail: [email protected]