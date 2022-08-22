Pearl of Africa could become a country standing in water

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

In 2005, with the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kampala approaching, the Uganda government launched a campaign to promote the country internationally.

Dubbed "Gifted by Nature," it ran, among others, on CNN, where reports said it received views on the broadcaster's website alone.

Being Uganda, it was inevitably dogged by controversy about nepotism in the award of the contract and allegations that its cost was inflated.

What the campaign was honest about is that Uganda is gifted and beautiful.

Later-to-be British prime minister Winston Churchill wrote of Uganda in his 1908 book My African Journey: "For magnificence, for variety of form and colour, for profusion of brilliant life — bird, insect, reptile, beast — for vast scale — Uganda is truly the Pearl of Africa". And so the moniker "Pearl of Africa" was born.

Once fertile to embarrassing levels, though one of the three smallest East African countries, it has 50 percent of the region's arable land.

On these rich lands, Ugandans have heeded the call of the Lord, gone forth and multiplied with great vigour. With a population growth rate of 3.35 per cent per year and with one of the earth's youngest people, it is also one of its fastest growing populations. Currently over 42 million, the population is projected to surpass 100 million by 2050.

When you have so many mouths to feed and without a plan to exploit the land sustainably, you end up trashing it.

For three decades, Uganda has had one of the highest deforestation rates in the world, at approximately 2.7 per cent per year. It has become a regional rice-growing powerhouse but paid an enormous environmental cost.

Since 1994, it has lost more than 30 per cent of its wetlands. A drive between the eastern town of Soroti and the northern city of Lira and from Kampala westward is a feast of beauty. However, you go by many signs telling you are driving through a swamp area, but you don't see a swamp or a glimmer of water anywhere.

In these climate-moody times, a peculiar ecological and economic disaster is slowly unflooding on its tortured soils.

In 2020, Lake Victoria and River Nile rose to their highest levels in two generations, leaving entire villages and suburbs under water. Roads to the north toward South Sudan, and west to Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda were broken as floods raged all around the country.

Eastern Uganda's mountainous Bugisu region has become a flashpoint. Just over a fortnight ago, unusually furious floods and mudslides again hit it leaving dozens of people dead and widespread economic and infrastructure destruction.

For East Africa, the risks for trade routes into and out of South Sudan, DR Congo, and Rwanda are real. Back home, without a course reversal, Uganda might lose even its sole international airport to Lake Victoria.

There are many ways this story could end. The wetlands will fight back. In the worst case, by the end of this century, Uganda could be a Netherlands — a country standing on water.

It will likely survive on some Dutch-like ingenuity. Still, a very different type of people than the current lot will be inhabiting it, and it would no longer be equal to its Churchillian portrait.

Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. [email protected]