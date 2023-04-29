The ills bedevilling Kenya are caused by pious fraudsters

By TEE NGUGI More by this Author

Every year, top political and religious leaders congregate at a luxury hotel in Nairobi for the National Prayer Breakfast Meeting.

After a sumptuous several- course meal, the congregants pray for end of famine, for national unity, national prosperity, and for an end to all the evils that bedevil Kenya. Then beaming with piousness, they hug their well-fed bellies, hop into their V8 behemoths and, with sirens harassing citizens off the road, make their way to posh offices, where leather-cushioned seats, soft carpets, and an air-conditioned atmosphere aid digestion of the huge meal that could feed a family in Kibra for two days.

The tragedy of this national farce is that all the ills bedeviling Kenya are caused by pious fraudsters. Yes, drought is caused by lack of rain, but it is mismanagement and neglect that bring about hunger and death. Ethnic violence is a result of ethnic mobilisation.

At political rallies, communities are told that their poverty is caused by the evil machinations of this or that community. The Akiwumi Commission on ethnic clashes and the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission established that the clashes that killed hundreds in 1992 and in subsequent election years were instigated and facilitated by politicians and some church leaders.

Bad policies

Poverty and joblessness are caused by bad policies that have created a consumerist society without incentivising industrialisation. Road accidents are not caused by demons hiding round the bend; they are caused by defective vehicles, badly designed roads, negligent drivers and corrupt police officers who, for a bribe, allow death traps disguised to ply our roads.

Of course, the congregants at these national prayer meetings know the real causes of the evils they ask God to eradicate. The whole farcical drama is designed to hoodwink citizens into believing that the problems facing them have supernatural causes and cures.

Therefore, the Shakahola massacre has a context. We have, over the years, exchanged rationality and science for irrationality and faith. So we see otherwise reasonable people wave their phones in the air and pray for money to be deposited into their M-Pesa accounts.

We have bishops, prophets, apostles claiming to speak one-on-one with God. We have seen the same fraudsters fondling women pretending to cure them of infertility or some other condition. We have congregants at accident-prone sites or government offices casting away demons.

Voodoo society

We have created a voodoo society in which belief in the supernatural is the mental driving force, not logic, experiment and science. It is in such an unthinking society where churches like the Good News International Church will continue to prey on the poorest of the poor.

The fortunes of such a society are limited; there will just be more poverty and more deaths. There is not a single developed country that achieved their status by supernatural means. But I know of a country whose citizens spend inordinate parts of their lives in the throes of voodooism: Haiti.





Tee Ngugi is a Nairobi-based political commentator