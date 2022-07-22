The first point of dealing with graft is at the ballot box

By TEE NGUGI More by this Author

On July 11, Africa marked Africa Anti-Corruption Day. The AU Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption was ratified in 2006 by a majority of African Union member states.

On the commemorative day, different events are organised to facilitate a reflection on corruption — its effects on society, and what measures to prevent and combat it. In Kenya, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, clergy, civil society and representatives from international watchdogs led discussions at Strathmore University.

This day is important because we can use it, as the participants at Strathmore University did, to keep corruption an important part of the national debate. The political class, who are the perpetrators, like to sweep the matter under the carpets in their obscenely ostentatious mansions built with stolen money.

Every year, Africa loses about $80 billion to thievery. By comparison, the continent gets aid totalling about $50 billion annually. In other words, if it were not for grand thievery, Africa would not need to borrow money or beg for aid.

Prior to the realisation that corruption causes our poverty, African leaders and many intellectuals subscribed to all kinds of conspiracy theories about how the West, and lately China and South Korea, keep us poor and weak. This notion is proved false by the fact that, only a few decades ago, China and South Korea were part of the poor Global South.

But by stamping out corruption, reducing wastage and inefficiencies in government, these and other formerly poor countries have freed themselves from the “evil” grip of the West.

Fast-growing economies like Vietnam and Malaysia will soon join the Western “axis of evil”. Africa will remain the only member of the Global South. Thankfully, we are realising that these former members of the Global South were able to extricate from poverty by dealing ruthlessly with corruption.

Stamping out corruption is important but we also need to eradicate wastage and inefficiencies in government. By wastage I mean flying officials on never-ending joyrides around the world. Or giving retired officials and presidents extortionist retirement packages. Or paying for and maintaining fuel guzzlers. Or allowing officials to determine their wages and allowances.

Or our obsession with megalomaniacal ceremonies. A few months ago, we were shamed by a ceremony in Malawi to incinerate expired vaccines. First, you waste vaccines donated by others because of unpreparedness in administration of the doses, then you spend money on a ridiculous ceremony to destroy the vaccines!

Lastly, we must change our attitude towards corruption. We must see the direct relationship between a thieving politician and our poverty.

Today, we still support known thieves, even those convicted by courts of law. We cheer as politicians give us handouts from stolen billions. We can prevent corruption by voting for people of integrity.

So the first point of preventing corruption is at the ballot box.

Tee Ngugi is a Nairobi-based political commentator.