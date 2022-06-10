Sun sets upon land of the free leaving a power gap to be filled

By ELSIE EYAKUZE More by this Author

While I was in digital seclusion composing last week’s column, in America, Salvador Rolando Ramos took the guns and ammunition he had purchased legally upon achieving the age of 18 and shot his grandmother in the head before going to Robb Elementary School. There he killed 21 people and injured 17 more before he was shot by border patrol officers. I concluded that article with a plea to Americans to stop killing each other, completely unaware that their 292nd mass shooting had just taken place.

Mass shootings are not unique to America, but school shootings seem to be an endemic phenomenon. Children killing children all over the country, at a frequency that is well past alarming. We may be witnessing part of an apocalypse.

I used to enjoy political action thrillers and conspiracy theories until mid-morning on September 11, 2001. My jolly professor ran into the classroom and told us to immediately go to the big TV in the common room, which was unusual enough, but witnessing the second tower go down live on television was the end of a certain type of innocence for many of us. History was no longer about pre-colonial Africa or the Cold War or even the end of Apartheid. History was in the now.

Can happen

That was my introduction to living with the knowledge that devastation can happen quite literally out of the blue. When people die outside of conflict it makes intuitive sense. Here today, gone tomorrow, we know we are fragile and life is fleeting.

I knew enough of human history to appreciate that societies also have a lifespan: longer than that of dynasties, shorter than that of civilisations. And I knew that civilisations perish, but this was ancient history and safely fascinating — almost romantic — to read about. Because, surely, it wouldn’t happen to my generation, right?

Of course there were thousands, millions of people who knew this to be untrue all over the world. People living through conflicts, stepping on landmines long after the conflict that put them there was over.

People rebuilding devastated countries in East Africa. People still dying in East Africa. But 9/11 is when I learned the difference between being in the core and being on the periphery of geopolitics. Millions of Africans dying was, and still is, treated very differently by everybody from a few thousand Americans perishing at the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon.

My late father called it Pax Americana, I finally understood what he meant. The Wall of Berlin fell in 1989, and I and my generation and those who come immediately after us have never lived under the aegis of any other global superpower. Like the Roman Empire it borrowed so freely from (Eagles? A Senate? Copy-paste much?), America is a bellicose republic that uses the wealth it accumulates from around the world as the carrot that hides the stick of its military power. Military power anchored by nuclear weapons, which it deployed in Japan on Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

Independent sources

And America, the country built on a dream, is corrupted. How do I know this? I watch the documentaries that they make about themselves, award-winning documentaries not only by independent news sources but by their own PBS Frontline series, which is incomparable. The land of the free has an impressive number of dire problems in reality, the most egregious of which is that children are killing children with assault rifles in schools.

Civilisations perish but the really strong ones tend to do so slowly, sometimes over the course of centuries. They often wane rather than implode and there seems to be a number of conditions and situations that lead up to a collapse. This I picked up from a podcast that I cannot recommend called the Fall of Civilisations by Paul Cooper.

Today, the world is under threat from unhinged consumption according to environmental scientists, a proxy war between Russia and America and its allies is being waged in Ukraine; Covid-19 is far from done with us and it has a new friend — monkeypox — which has escaped its endemic countries in Central Africa to affect hundreds of people in Europe, Sudan and North America.

At a time when the last people who got the smallpox vaccine, which also protects against monkeypox, are in their 40s and above, and during the era of the rising anti-vax movement. Among other things.

Severely declined

Although Cooper examines the demise of dead or severely declined empires, more and more lately I have wanted to ask him: What does he think of what America is going through in the early 22nd century? What lessons and insights do the societal collapses he has examined so far have for us today? Is it too late?

Once upon a time, the sun was said to never set upon the British Empire. Well, it is at best twilight now and, with Brexit, perhaps a nice long nighttime is on the horizon. But nature abhors a vacuum and after the Cold War America rose.

If it is beginning its decline, which it may be, ask yourself: Who will fill that power gap? And what is their dream of how the world should be ordered?

You have a lifetime to think about that and what you wish to do about it, if anything at all.

Elsie Eyakuze is a consultant and blogger for The Mikocheni Report: E-mail: [email protected]