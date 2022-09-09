Religion alone cannot transform a nation

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

I was doing business with an Arab and in trying to convince me he was trustworthy, he told me where he came from and that his people are honest.

He went on to play the religion card, saying that people of his religious persuasion do not steal.

I did not know whether to be impressed or to feel sorry for him because I know many people of his religious belief who are mega thieves.

Is there a correlation between spirituality and national development? In Christian circles, the cry for revival is loud and African nations are not short of crusades, mega-churches and revivalists.

How does spirituality contribute to national development? The Bible records a revival where no one lacked, yet in a lot of our nations, the majority are needy even though they are members of massive religious movements. Something is not adding up.

I raised this issue with a professor who studies religious movements and his response was interesting: In developed nations, the government provides the things Africans pray about.

That was a low blow. But was he correct? History has records of what is now known as the Welsh Revival, which was spearheaded by a 26-year-old coal worker called Evan Roberts.

He was known to take his Bible everywhere and his free time was dedicated to prayer and study.

Welsh revival

Alcohol and gambling establishments went out of business and theatres closed down during this revival. Soccer matches had neither players nor fans as people were consumed with spiritual pursuits.

Doctrinal barriers crumbled and there was great unity among denominations. Businesses closed early so people could go and worship God.

Because people were consumed with spirituality, there was no corruption, and so even though business hours were reduced, performance increased.

Where, then did we get it wrong?

How can we have some of the largest churches and crusades and the loudest music in sub-Saharan Africa yet the lowest level of development? In Nigeria, we have churches and mosques on nearly every street, yet our decline has been alarming. Crime, insecurity and corruption have taken over the land. The exchange rate of the naira to the dollar is at the highest ever. Yet, people are praying and churches and mosques are thriving.

Compare this with some Middle Eastern states like Qatar and Dubai, where there is no revival yet people will assure you of your safety.

What brings about societal transformation is the same, whether in religion or in politics, and it starts with selfless and visionary leadership.

Just like there are case studies of Christian movements that have spearheaded transformation, there are Islamic, Hindu and Buddhist movements that have spearheaded transformation. What all have in common is leadership.

Prayer without visionary leadership will amount to nothing.

So, while people pray for revival, the greatest revival is one that turns a 26- year-old coal worker with no education into a transformational leader that changed his society forever.

Some of the most inspirational leaders of this era – the ruler of Dubai, the leader of Qatar, the president of Rwanda – never attended a revival. The revival was within them, and it showed up outside for all to see.

When we move from the passive expectation of others to do something to active participation where we offer ourselves as solution providers, societal transformation will happen.

Wale Akinyemi is the chief transformation officer, PowerTalks. Email: [email protected] - talks.biz