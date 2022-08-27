The optimism around democracy after August 9 election is misplaced

By KWAME OWINO More by this Author

Kenya went to the polls on August 9, and on August 15, Deputy President William Ruto was declared winner of the presidential race, with 50.49 percent of the vote. Former Prime Minister Raila was runner-up with 48.8 percent of the votes cast.

Within days, Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja coalition rejected the outcome as fraudulent and filed petitions challenging Ruto’s victory in the Supreme Court.

It has become an expected ritual of modern life for every collection of people, countries included, to take time to reflect on the outcomes of a great event, like this election. Reflection allows for the entity to reconsider outcomes and perhaps strive for perfection’s cause.

Most of the information that is required to conduct this reflection for Kenya is at hand. And what it tells is that “it is more of the same”.

I was in Rwanda in the middle of the voting week and I heard a lot of platitudes. The major refrain was that Kenya is a beacon for the continent owing to the “transparency” and the fact that the State didn’t make any decisions to cut off communications internally and with the rest of the world.

I need to declare that while I am a sane Kenyan of voting age, I made the decision to not vote in 2022. And for that reason I retain no investment in an outcome that would vindicate or confirm Kenya as a beacon of democracy for developing countries or for its global fans.

Advertisement

If Kenya is to be called a beacon of anything on account of this latest election, that can only be by people who are too keen to see good where the picture is unclear and those who succumb to the self-congratulation with which boisterous "posh and serious” Kenyans are wont to fill media spaces.

Mistaken optimism

Five pieces of information tell me that the back slapping and cautious optimism about Kenya’s democratic trajectory are as mistaken as they are justified.

First, Kenya’s elections will, for the foreseeable future, be high-stakes events and the soft chides to maintain peace and sing patriotic songs after casting ballots is a balm that doesn’t work.

These outcomes depend majorly on the performance of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), an institution so poorly equipped with ethical foundations to perform its functions that faith in its capability is the first error.

Individuals occupy positions within systems, but when they become bereft of prudence and a strong spine, they cannot run a credible election and provide an unimpeachable result. That is Kenya’s present dilemma.

Dispassionate Kenyans may debate this, but the regional and global cheerleaders are none the wiser.

Second, diagnosis of the factors that escalate Kenya’s fragility during election cycles is based on an erroneous but convenient theory. Rarely are the millions of Kenyans alive – and the ones periodically resurrected to cast votes – inspired to violence and to be disruptive at polling stations or during counting. So the idea that Kenyans were being congratulated by all and sundry merely for voting peacefully is curious. For a country with among the largest governments on the continent to receive grand praise merely for voting without chaos is a reflection of the low standards to which democratic and republican norms are considered applicable in this neighbourhood.

Tech panacea

My third impression is that with the convergence of an incompetent commission, garrulous contestants, unwitting voters and sad history of major and wilful bungling, adding technology to the mix has added to the disillusionment.

Digitalisation is nothing where commitments to verification and high integrity of processes is a mere suggestion.

Given the high stakes of the elections and the number of times that courts have overturned results, it remains a mystery how little the managers of elections feel deterred from mischief. This reflects the general resignation to poor performance all round.

The delusion that introducing digital tools for part of the elections management will correct the dysfunction of government is the modern equivalent of the belief in alchemy.

Fourth, as soon as the Supreme Court resolves the presidential contest for the season, there will be gloating, followed by the inevitable despair of all Kenyans.

The euphoria and headbanging that supporters of the candidates feel are real, but the resolution of Kenya’s debt crisis will be painstakingly long. Expectations of bread and circuses policy with government spreading the wealth by buying everything that its supporters wanted will end quickly.

There is no economic or financial wizardry that is going to resolve the anxiety among Kenyans that democracy – as represented by the voting process – is not a silver bullet to prosperity. A broke state could deepen the disillusionment of citizens and I doubt the succeeding government will have the nous to achieve a different result. Pessimism will become fashionable again.

Fifth, in spite of the “soft bigotry” that celebrates and awards full marks merely for holding elections without riots, Kenyans should still be proud.

Honest reflection reveals that the real stresses in Kenya’s democracy are there to be seen and this could lead to one conclusion: Kenya is lucky to have a constitution with proclamations on freedoms for its citizens.

That notwithstanding, the country needs to rebuild proper democratic norms on this foundation.

What the friends of Kenya observed during the week of August 9 represented both progress and retrogression in equal measure. That’s the unvarnished contradiction of democracy in Kenya.

Do not mistake the beauty of the picture frame for the content of the portrait. Kenya has a generational fight ahead to justify its democracy. Keep watching.