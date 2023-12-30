Old leadership models no longer hold sway

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

In my first job as a research assistant at the Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in 1989, instructions from my boss were obeyed without thinking or complaining lest it be construed as rebellion. While some bosses may like this to continue, it is not sustainable.

In the rapidly changing landscape of global business, technology, and societal norms, the effectiveness of leadership is closely tied to its ability to evolve.

As demographics shift, social values change, and the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the old paradigms of leadership no longer hold the same sway. Leaders who understand and adapt to these changes are better equipped to guide their organisations toward growth and success. Adapting leadership styles to current environments is a major driver of a company’s growth.

In the past, many organisations operated under a hierarchical, top-down approach to leadership. This style, often characterised by strict roles and limited communication, was effective in a more stable and predictable business environment.

However, today’s world is marked by rapid technological advancements, diverse workforces, and greater emphasis on social responsibility. These shifts demand a more flexible, inclusive, and responsive approach to leadership.

Adaptive leadership refers to the ability of leaders to adjust their style and approach in response to the changing environment. It is about being perceptive, responsive, and flexible. Adaptive leaders are those who can read the signs of the times, understand the unique needs of their workforce, and respond to external pressures with agility.

A prime example of adaptive leadership in action is Satya Nadella’s tenure as CEO of Microsoft. When Nadella took over in 2014, he shifted the company culture from one of competition to one of collaboration. He recognised the importance of innovation and adaptability in the rapidly changing tech industry.

Under his leadership, Microsoft embraced cloud computing and open-source technologies, significantly driving up its market value and reestablishing its position as a tech leader.

Emotional intelligence Quotient (EQ) is a critical component of adaptive leadership. Leaders with high EQ are aware of their own emotions and those of others. They use this awareness to guide their thinking and actions.

For instance, Google’s Project Aristotle found that the most successful teams were those with individuals who exhibited high levels of empathy and strong communication skills.

The increasing diversity in the global workforce is another factor driving the need for adaptive leadership. Leaders must be culturally competent, understanding, and appreciating the different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that each employee brings.

Technology has changed the way businesses operate and how leaders interact with their teams. With the rise of remote work and digital communication tools, leaders must be tech-savvy and comfortable leading virtual teams. They need to maintain a sense of community and engagement, even when face-to-face interaction is limited.

As societal values shift toward greater environmental and social consciousness, leaders are expected to steer their companies in a way that reflects these values. Sustainable leadership involves making decisions that ensure long-term health and growth for both the organisation and society at large.

Remember! presence and relevance are totally different. As we adapt to the rapidly changing environment, we not only ensure we are here but that our presence makes a difference by ensuring we continue to be relevant.



This might involve investing in employee development, fostering a culture of continuous learning, or staying abreast of emerging technologies and market shifts. Amazon, for instance, has consistently stayed ahead of the curve by continuously innovating and adapting its strategies under the leadership of Jeff Bezos.

The correlation between adaptive leadership and company growth is clear. In a world of constant change, leaders who are flexible, emotionally intelligent, technologically adept, and socially responsible are the ones who will steer their companies toward long-term success. Those who understand this and adapt accordingly will not only survive but thrive.

