Behold, the end of noise pollution by preachers and brokers is nigh

By JOACHIM BUWEMBO More by this Author

There is a strange case going on in Uganda. A group of born-again pastors recently petitioned the court to compel the government to raise the legal noise limits higher so they can raise the already high volume as they preach and play booming gospel music.

This petition seems to have been provoked by the arrest of a couple of pastors who were terrorising their neighbourhood beyond tolerance, making rest impossible any time of day or night.

But, whichever hand coordinates the loud preachers’ actions caused another provocative move, a bevy of beauties was unleashed into the streets of Kampala to start preaching, telling us to repent or else burn in hell fire for eternity.

So far none of the loud girls has been arrested over the three weeks since they swelled the number of our already too many street preachers. But this is not about loud pastors per se. It is like the darkest hour that comes before daybreak. For a noiseless Kampala is already in the making.

Yes, a noiseless Kampala will be here sooner than most people expect. And then we might start longing for some noise, as the preachers will remind us how they tried to give it to us and we used the laws of man to suppress them. If you think this is far-fetched, watch the motor racing spectators across the world and see how they are using ear plugs to protect their eardrums from the revving engines.

The loudest sources of noise in Kampala over the decades have been both human and mechanical. The worst human noise polluters are hawkers who cover many miles a day on foot, selling anything from food, clothes, miracle cures for any disease to cellphones and money-lending services. They assault your ears wherever you are.

Advertisement

The second human polluters are transport touts locally known as brokers. They call passengers to fill big and minibusses, talking like machineguns, mentioning all the stages on a short city route complete with the fares. They are terribly loud.

Neither hawkers nor brokers, each category with thousands of members in Kampala, can beat the stationary vendors in voice power. All three have been assaulting Ugandan ears for half a century, having risen from the breakdown of trade order and transport systems that started exactly 50 years ago with the expulsion of Indians by the military government in late 1972.

The advent of business disorder also gave rise to the minibuses that took the place of real town buses. More recently in the mid-1990s came the motorbike taxis, now known as boda boda, which also became another terrible noise generator.

The countdown for all noise pollutants already started, with the government finally taking action starting a few months ago, by ordering the evacuation of these groups from the city. The vendors had actually taken over many city streets, spreading their merchandise on the tarmac and shouting to customers in a maddening competition to drown the noise of all the vehicular engines.

But the final solution to all the noise is going to the electrification of transport. There indeed are already a few hundred electric boda boda on the roads. Their uptake is set to increase as the government has finally heard the e-bike makers’ cries for affordable finance.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija a couple of weeks back ruled that the e-bike makers qualify for concessional loans from the Uganda Development Bank, where they should henceforth get their financing at 8.5 per cent interest per year, down from a minimum of 17.5 per cent but generally 20-plus per cent per year as the reigning lending rate.

The excited e-bike makers even revealed their secret: that they already have orders amounting to tens of thousands of units from neighbouring countries, but have been handicapped from delivering by lack of working capital.

As for the minibuses, their years are also numbered as the soundless, zero-emission e-buses are already taking to the road. Both e-bikes and e-buses are made in the country, thanks to technology transfer deals with external partners.

It is likely that by the end of the decade, the only noise we shall have on a Kampala street will be the click-clack of the ladies’ high heels and the happy chattering of children as they wait for the e-buses.

We can live happily with those, can’t we?

Joachim Buwembo is a Kampala-based journalist. E-mail:[email protected]