Needed: Full, not piecemeal reforms for Kenya police

By TEE NGUGI

‘Police shoot dead an unarmed demonstrator in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County.’

This heading demonstrates that, despite reforms in the force following the defeat of the Kanu dictatorship in 2002, there is a residual Kanu mentality inconsistent with policing in a democratic state. In every post-Kanu administration, we have witnessed use of excessive force, including live bullets on unarmed people. Even shooting children playing on balconies, oblivious to the demonstrations in the streets, happens.

In 2017, a six-month-old baby on her mother’s back was clubbed to death by police, when they entered a home in Kisumu in pursuit of demonstrators. The baby, known as Pendo, became the heart-wrenching face of police brutality. But, in the case of Baby Pendo, officers were charged with her killing.

During enforcement of Covid-19 containment measures, some people lost their lives, while tens of others were injured. Last year, police opened fire on women demonstrators in Kajiado, killing four on the spot. The women were protesting the killing of a resident by an elephant. The only weapons in their hands were tree branches. There are numerous other cases of police brutality on unarmed people. The few I mention show that no one, not even children, is immune to its deadly expression.

Police brutality

Addressing police brutality is not just a matter of prosecuting those found culpable of human-rights abuses. That is only one, albeit important, aspect of reform. Reform will have to review the terms and conditions of work for the police, as well as the system of promotion, and so on.

A few years ago, a newspaper showed the appalling living conditions of police officers. It should be a great shame that police officers in a country independent for nearly 60 years still live in shacks built during the colonial era.

There have been efforts to provide modern accommodation for officers, but this needs to be expedited. There have also been laudable efforts to provide police officers with medical insurance. However, many families have complained that collecting compensation for injury or death remains a frustrating experience.

Promotion on merit

Also, promotion of police officers should be transparent and done strictly on merit. The alarming cases of police suicide is an indication that comprehensive, rather than piecemeal, reform is required. This must include review of terms and conditions of work, training, promotion, mental and corporeal health, and equipment.

As a country, we have a skewed value system that treats politicians and high-ranking government officials like princes in a sultanate. Even retired officials, who are already super wealthy through unscrupulous means, are given extortionist pensions.

If we cease underwriting fabled lifestyles for politicians and government officials, we could provide police officers and teachers with the conditions they need to perform their crucial duties with honour. A frustrated, overworked and underpaid official is always a disaster waiting to happen.





Tee Ngugi is a Nairobi-based political commentator