Mikhail Gorbachev tried to change Russia and world but failed spectacularly

It is next to impossible to imagine what the world would have looked like without the contribution of the man who died this past week, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, the very last leader of the former Soviet Union.

He came into the Kremlin at a time when the great federation invented by Vladimir Illich Lenin had run out of breath and was panting from exhaustion occasioned by a combination of internal foibles – inherent in the inefficiencies of the economic system – and the wilful attacks by the Soviet Union’s serial enemies, some looking like self-inflicted tribulations.

Of the long list of these latter, one cannot forget the misadventures of Moscow when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in early 1980, trying to impose I don’t know what “socialist” regime that could only have been imaginary.

Of all the difficulties suffered by the Soviet empire, the Afghan invasion was probably the most expensive, and unnecessary, a far cry from, say, the much earlier travails imposed by Adolf Hitler during World War ll.

In that war, codenamed Operation Barbarossa by the Fuhrer, more than 25 million people perished, many more than those lost in that global conflict .

Emerging as one of the victors from the World War II, the Soviet Union could throw its weight around, so to speak. Sure, it had sacrificed more than any other country in resisting Hitler and Japan’s Emperor Hirohito, and its sacrifices had to be recognised by the West. Soon it had caught up with the Americans in the nuclear race, and the Cold War was officially the diplomatic game played by the big boys.

In the diplomatic tussle between Washington and Moscow, the latter had an upper hand in the least developed countries in the Third World, when it supported the emerging movement for political independence from the colonial powers, and rapidly the world witnessed the liberation of the Indian subcontinent, and soon Africa took up arms against colonial regimes allied to Washington.

When the freedom fighters on the African continent failed to get support from the West to prosecute their war of liberation, support came from Moscow, both diplomatically and militarily.

The assistance extended by the Soviet Union became literally decisive in the advance of that struggle right down to 1994, when Neson Mandela became the first black president of South Africa.

Meantime, in the Soviet Union, when Gorbachev took over the Kremlin, the world started hearing new policies enunciated by the new Soviet leader, which sounded rather like a departure from the usual.

He was talking about Glasnost and Perestroika, roughly signifying openness at home and détente abroad. We sat up and listened, intrigued by a new lexicon that did not make too many mentions of “scientific socialism” a “world revolution” or “proletarian internationalism,” terms we had become accustomed to.

We, on the African continent, had reason to be wary because it looked like our old ally was changing and that maybe we would lose out, in terms of weakening Moscow’s support for liberation of the African continent.

It is likely Gorbachev had a plan, only it went awry. By loosening the many economic restrictions on private business internally and opening up international détente with the West, Gorbachev was clearly taking grave risks.

Either his ideological “deviation” was going to re-energise the Soviet Union or it would sweep away the whole edifice of a system that had displayed monumental inefficiencies and incongruences.

The Soviet Union, for all its outer-space mastery, could not manufacture usable toilet paper, and things like Levis blue jeans or Rothmans cigarettes from the West or from state-run Beriozka shops could buy one academic favours or love.

Gorbachev tried to change all that and introduce a semblance of private business but it was too much heavy lifting. I remember going around in Moscow or Kyiv about that time, and asking a taxi driver whether his cab service was private and the answer would be “Niet, Kooperativ.” It was a hybrid economic situation that had not found a vocabulary to identify itself.

Probably the most important intervention he made concerned international politics, which became more relaxed, and the two sides of the Cold War were now able to talk and cooperate, making nuclear confrontation safely far from likely.

Maybe he was naïve in his approach, but I have a feeling that he cared about the future of mankind and the dangers that were threatening it if the super powers did not work out a modus vivendi. For this he won plaudits in the West – and a Nobel to boot – and rightly so. He was a man of peace.

His nemesis came in the shape of Vladimir Putin, a veritable Tsar who seems to have a taste for personal power and a very strong state, even if it is predicated on the negation of certain civic rights that pro-democracy campaigners espouse. It is clear that having worked as a security agent, Putin is more interested in building a rigid state that brooks no dissent, and will protect and promote his allies and allow them economic favours as long as they play ball and help him maintain power.

Putin has succeeded where Gorbachev failed spectacularly.

Jenerali Ulimwengu is now on YouTube via jeneralionline tv. E-mail: [email protected]