Mikhail Gorbachev remade Soviet Union and is blamed for its fall

Mikhail Gorbachev was buried earlier this week. Gorbachev took over leadership of the Soviet Union in 1985. After more than 70 years of Soviet history since the founding of the state in 1918 by VI Lenin, the superpower was crumbling, not from external bombs, but from contradictions within itself.

The Soviet Union was formed as an antidote to what the Bolshevik revolutionaries termed fundamental contradiction of capitalism. They argued that capitalist society, under the guise of liberal democracy, was an exploitative enterprise. This capitalist system alienated workers and peasants from their labour in exchange for wages. Karl Marx, the founder of communist ideology, had argued in his tour de force “Das Kapital “that this exchange was not fair. If it were a fair exchange of goods of equal value, the capitalist owner of the means of production would not be able to make a profit.

The Marxist solution to this fundamental contradiction was to eliminate private property and instead create a communist society in which the state would own the means of production. All the profits would go to building schools, hospitals and roads. The Soviet Union was able to provide free quality medical care for its citizens. Children of workers and peasants could now access quality education. Housing was provided for workers.

Hitherto hellish village conditions were vastly improved. But these gains came at a heavy cost. In theory, other political parties could operate, but in practice the communist party had total control of the state. Citizens could not express opinions contrary to the official policies.

The secret police lurked in the shadows, spying on people believed to be nonconformists. Thousands, perhaps millions, were sent to concentration camps that dotted the Soviet Union.

Soviet writer, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, spent years in these labour camps, an experience that inspired his classic novel — The Gulag Archipelago. In the 1930s, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin executed thousands of real or imaginary dissidents.

The Soviet Union, formed to counter exploitative capitalist society, became the state in George Orwell’s novel - 1984. The image of Big Brother in the novel was a mirror-image depiction of the communist leaders. Other contradictions emerged.

The communist leaders lived in opulent luxury. This contradiction inspired another novel by George Orwell – Animal Farm.

In the 1980s, the grumbling in Eastern bloc countries exploded into mass protests. Unlike his predecessors, Gorbochev refused to send in the tanks.

In 1989, the Berlin Wall that separated the capitalist West and communist East fell, literally and figuratively. Within the Soviet Union, Gorbachev instituted two reform policies of ‘Glasnost’ and ‘Perestroika’, liberalising politics and the economy.

Gorbachev is admired internationally for freeing the Soviet Union and its satellite states.

But this admiration is not universal. Some, like President Vladimir Putin, blame him for the collapse of the Soviet Union. History will judge Gorbachev well.

