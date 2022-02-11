Life’s debt to thinkers who simply didn’t quit

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

Where does foresight come from? How come Bill Gates bet on software in 1975 but failed to be ahead with the Cloud? How did Google know that search was going to be big yet there were 17 search engines before them?

The animated cartoon series The Jetsons is the best illustration of relevance and the mystery of foresight. In this cartoon built around a family of four living in their creator’s description of the future, we see them using flat screen TV sets, treadmills, smart watches, video conferencing, flying cars, microwave ovens, the internet, drones and even a Hyperloop as a mode of transportation.

Now, some of these gadgets and innovations that have come to define our present day world were mere concepts and not yet fully developed in real life. But they existed in The Jetsons animation — a series developed in 1962!

What were the creators of this series smoking? William Hanna and Joseph Barbera literally dominated the animated space for years and also created hits like the The Flintstones. The Jetsons was so ahead of its time that it was cancelled because it was in colour at a time less than three percent of American homes had colour TV.

They saw the world in a totally different form from what they were experiencing. This world first existed in their minds. Their imagination picked up this concept of a world and they were not intimidated to create a path for it. They experienced imaginative liberty. What would the world have been if they had not expressed their imaginative liberty?

Why are you robbing the world by not expressing your imaginative liberty? Does your authenticity and/or potential for success scare you?

Advertisement

I started writing not knowing anyone would read my works. I just enjoyed what I was doing and at the age of seven, participated in an essay competition. I topped the class and my teacher uttered words that have since turned prophetic. She said that if I continued writing like that, one day, I would be paid to write. Well, 18 books later, my teachers has been proved right.

The fear of criticism blocks the flow of imagination. Without active imagination, there can be no foresight. I used to be so scared of criticism but that changed when one of my mentors revealed that a vital key to success was to develop a thick skin and deaf ears.

Leadership means presenting yourself to be slaughtered at the altar of public opinion. Remember, critics do not have all the facts in your grasp. Conviction that’s fact-based and data-driven always wins. Never write off your own thoughts without giving them a fair hearing. History is shaped by authenticity like Pythagoras’ Theorem, Einstein’s Law of Relativity, Newton’s Law of Motion, Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, etc.

All these people were not intimidated by their own authenticity and put their names and reputations on the line.

Most people look for what to copy — or benchmark. They hide behind the boldness of others. However, there are those who benchmark their own imagination. While it is important for us to first consider what already exists so that we do not reinvent the wheel, there is a space where we can take the information available to us as leaders and use it to shape the future we intend to live in.

Sometimes even, your confidence needs to border on the arrogant or the insane. This, however, is validated by the level of study and homework you have done. There is no point in being stubborn over mere assumptions or speculation. If your research leads you to a novel conclusion based on facts that other might have missed, you will have fed your curiosity and added to humanity’s vast basket of knowledge.

Wale Akinyemi is the convenor of the Street University (www.thestreetuniversity.com) and chief transformation officer, PowerTalks; [email protected]