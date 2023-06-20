BALDE: Let’s give refugees homes away from home

By MAMADOU DIAN BALDE More by this Author

War. Floods. Drought. Violence.

With all the news of crises around the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, one could start to despair at the humanitarian challenges being faced across the region. Numbers of people forcibly displaced continue to climb seemingly with no end in sight.

But, as we commemorate the World Refugee Day, I would like to highlight some of the positive developments regarding refugees in the region that give me hope in these challenging times.

Countries and communities have kept their borders and homes open to allow those fleeing insecurity, conflict, and the impact of climate change, such as flooding and drought, to find safety and assistance.

Organisations such as the Intergovernmental Agency for Development (Igad) and the East African Community (EAC) are coming together to review and implement policies aimed at finding solutions and promoting inclusion for refugees.

Last week, when the latest official global displacement figures were released in the UN Refugee Agency’s annual report, these regional bodies were meeting in Kampala with their respective members and partner states, to enhance regional coordination and exchange on ways to improve lives and dignity of displaced people across the region and find lasting solutions.

In Ethiopia, where I most recently served as UNHCR’s Representative, I saw first-hand the government’s efforts to think differently at the onset of the influx of Somali refugees from the Lascaanoood emergency.

Government officials sought to integrate refugees into existing services, and the UN and partners endeavoured to ensure those services, including telecoms, were supported as the needs grew.

In fact, the arrival of the refugees brought connectivity even faster to the Doolo zone, allowing not only humanitarian workers to do their job, but also giving the host community the ability to be more connected.

Kenya is on the cusp of launching an innovative approach to refugee management, following the enactment of the Refugees Act 2021 and related policies.

To commemorate this year's World Refugee Day, the Kenyan government is hosting a high-level-dialogue to highlight the elements of the proposed shift in policy from encampment to integrated settlements.

The event also offers an opportunity to donors, development partners and the private sector to commit financial and technical support to the development and implementation of the proposed Marshal Plan/Shirika Plan.

The Plan if approved and implemented will offer 'hope away from home' to generations of refugees born in the refugee camps in Kenya.

Refugees have returned home to Burundi over the past years, as the country stabilises. Recently, development actors have announced significant investments in projects that will support the areas to which people are returning.

This year, as we head towards the second Global Refugee Forum in December, we continue to see progress on previous pledges made by governments and many other stakeholders to do more in support of displaced people and the communities that host them.

Let’s face it, most countries across the region have been hosting refugees for decades. There are generations born and growing up in refugee camps. We have to end this cycle and commit to taking new, innovative approaches that will enable and prepare for solutions from the start of any emergency.

I recognise the humanitarian situations can be quite dire in certain circumstances, including limited and reducing resources, yet we must look beyond the bad news.

It is just as important to recognise there are individuals, communities, and resources worth celebrating for their efforts to help, support and include refugees.

It is also important to recognise that innovative and entrepreneurial refugees and their hosts are ready to take care of themselves and their loved ones, provided they are provided with enabling policies and supported to access resources, including educational and financial.

As I take up my new role as UNHCR’s Regional Director for the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, I am excited to be part of the efforts of all actors, governments, local communities, refugees, internally displaced people, UN agencies, NGOs and the private sector, who are all coming together to implement the Global Compact on Refugees.

I am committed to harnessing partnerships that will expand opportunities for refugees and local communities alike. By so doing, it will allow for refugees to feel hope away from home.

Mamadou Dian Balde is the Regional Director for UNHCR for East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes Region