Lessons to draw from Rishi Sunak’s election in the UK

The British have elected their first Indian and Hindu Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak will either succeed or fail just like his predecessors.

Either way, it will have nothing to do with his ethnicity or religion. It will be because of the policies he adopts, the people he appoints to key positions, and his vision and determination or lack thereof.

No matter how one looks at this development, it shows just how far history has moved forward. In previous decades, an Indian and Hindu prime minister of the UK would have been unthinkable. When America elected Barack Obama their first black president that, too, showed how far that country had come.

Back in the era of the Jim Crow segregationist laws, no one would have dared to think that in a relatively short time, there would be a black man in the White House. A few years down the line, Americans would mark another historic milestone when they elected not only their first female vice-president in Kamala Harris, but one of Indian descent as well.

Race relations

However, some have argued that the election of Obama or Harris, or of Sunak in the UK, signifies nothing. They say that race relations in those countries have remained the same as they were decades ago.

Really? Historical change does not occur in neat symmetrical events. There will always be resistance and resentment from some. There will always be racist incidents which must be constantly fought against. But the historical elevation of brown and black people to the highest offices in countries that are a majority white signifies that those countries are slowly moving towards a post-racial era.

What I find interesting is how Africans, especially Kenyans, have reacted to the election of Rishi Sunak. Social media is awash with chortling comments about how Sunak’s election would affront right-wing demagogues. For these commentators, Sunak is just a tool with which to bait right-wing conservatives.

Miss important lesson

As we sneer and jeer, we miss an important lesson that could benefit our ethicised political culture. A country that is 85 per cent white and Christian has an Indian and Hindu Prime Minister. Here in Kenya, deeply ingrained prejudice against women prevented us from electing a competent woman of great integrity as our vice-president.

We have refused to acknowledge deep-seated prejudice against this or that community that prevents us from voting for them. Yet we are so concerned about the shrinking speck in someone else’s eye and totally forgetting the swelling log in ours.

This incapacity to ask ourselves difficult and uncomfortable questions about our attitudes, our political culture, our community relations, the way we manage our affairs, etc, will continue to be our Achilles heel.

A crucial question, for instance, we should be asking ourselves is how we can reform our political system so that a person of any ethnic or religious background, male or female, can rise to the highest office in the land.