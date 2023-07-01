Star leadership goes beyond ‘reading’ tea leaves of past success

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

Among concepts that arise in working with chief executives and senior leadership of organisations is responsive leadership. But what exactly is responsive leadership?

Two crucial words warrant our attention: “Respond” and “react.” What sets them apart? When someone is unwell and their condition is described as a reaction to medication, it signifies a negative outcome. Conversely, if we hear that the person is responding to medication, it denotes positive progress.

Similarly, consider an individual aspiring to join the fire brigade. After completing all the necessary exams and requirements, they eagerly anticipate encountering fires because they are adequately prepared. This is why such services are referred to as “Rapid response,” not “rapid react.”

So, what distinguishes a reaction from a response? In a reaction, the action is triggered externally. You act because something has occurred — an action that is repeated.

However, with a response, the action originates internally, preceding any external incidents. By being prepared for potential situations, your subsequent action becomes responsive.

Responsive leadership is proactive and prepared for eventualities. Consequently, we need to ask: What are we responding to?

Primarily, we are responding to our environment. People are now exceedingly impatient, and customers today are less forgiving. They have an array of choices at their disposal and possess an unprecedented level of information.

Therefore, today’s responsive leadership comprehends this environment, understands volving behavioural patterns of individuals, and acknowledges relentless advancement of technology.

Efficiency of technological solutions has forced organisations to downsize workforces due to efficiency of technological solutions.

Consequently, reskilling the workforce has become imperative. The ability to remain relevant is no longer contingent upon one’s academic degree but on the capacity for reskilling.

Let us consider some case studies. Yahoo was remarkably successful at one point, surpassing the combined value of Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors.

Astonishingly, they had the opportunity to acquire Google for a mere $1 million, which they missed. Additionally, they passed on the chance to purchase Facebook for $1.1 billion, offering only $800 million instead.

They also overlooked opportunities to acquire eBay and YouTube in 2008.

Microsoft was willing to pay $44.6 billion to acquire Yahoo, but their offer was turned down. The company has since undergone a series of CEO changes, all failing to turn the tide. Today, Yahoo is but a mere shadow of its former self, having squandered the potential it once possessed.

Countless other companies have faced similar fates.

Perhaps, in hindsight, Yahoo should have envisioned itself not merely as a marketing company but as an entity hiring skilled coders. Perhaps if they had positioned themselves as a technology company, they would have done the requisite reskilling and the story might be different today.

As a leader, how well positioned are you for what is coming? Are you well positioned to respond, or will you be reacting to the future? There is no time like now to settle the issue of your positioning.

The human resource function will play a huge role in the future of organisations. Human Resource leaders must understand the language of the business and the language of the customer otherwise they will hire for the past and train for the past and any organisation that does this has no place in the future.

When I was younger, if my favourite bands, such as Kool and the Gang, released a new album, it would take about a month for it to reach Africa after its US release. Nowadays, global releases occur simultaneously.

Wale Akinyemi is founder of The Street University Email [email protected]