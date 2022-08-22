Elections: Let’s accept the process or court decision and move on

By TEE NGUGI More by this Author

The 2022 Kenya General Election is done and the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the results. The margin of votes separating the top two contenders is relatively small. That is why the dissension of a majority of commissioners might be significant.

The dissenting commissioners say that the tallying of the votes was erroneous, in addition to other procedural discrepancies. It is all but certain that the Supreme Court will weigh in on the matter. As a matter of fact, Raila Odinga has refused to accept the results and indicated he will challenge the results in court.

The announcement of Ruto as the winner came as a huge shock to the supporters of Odinga. Three polls in the weeks leading to the elections showed him winning. His campaign was electrifying.

He had gathered around him intellectuals, powerful women leaders, pro-democracy activists from the 80s and 90s and powerful business people. He enjoyed the tacit or vocal support of civil society groups and of people who lean towards a social democratic ideology.

Writers like me supported him because of his sense of history. In a column, I argued that a country’s values are bequeathed by its history. A history of struggle against oppression is underpinned by values of self-sacrifice and patriotism. I argued further that leaders invoke national historical moments in order to remind and rekindle in their citizenry the values that produced their national history.

Majority of young Kenyans seem not to care much about history. They belong to a generation of instant coffee, fast food, and selfie narcissism. They lack the patience of developing a craft.

Many young writers ask me to write blurbs for books they have written. Sometimes I read articles by young content creators published in online media. The articles are peppered with factual and grammatical errors.

For instance, an article on me as a writer was wildly speculative even when my biography and publishing information were readily available online. The youth burn their own schools because the headteacher denied them permission to watch a soccer game. Previous generations took so much pride in their schools and the traditions, that no matter how offended they felt, would never have torched them.

A survey showed that young Kenyans are not in principle opposed to corruption and would readily engage in it provided they would not be caught. The idea of restraining oneself from stealing even without a police officer in sight seems a distant romantic notion.

But the young people of Kenya have spoken and, subject to confirmation by the Supreme Court, their worldview, their sense of, or lack thereof, of history, and their system of values will be dominant in the next five or ten years.

Democracy, Winston Churchill once quipped, is the worst form of government, except all the others. Should the Supreme Court confirm the results, we will have to accept the dictates of democracy and move on.

Tee Ngugi is a Nairobi-based political commentator