Kenya polls have become a risky job for IEBC officials

Kenya’s General Election, pending the Supreme Court determination on the presidential vote dispute, is over. But we must not forget Daniel Musyoka, the slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission returning officer for Embakasi East.

Musyoka was at his workplace when he was abducted and killed. This was not an anomaly; Kenyan elections are increasingly becoming an occupational hazard for election officials. In previous by- and general elections, officials have been insulted, attacked or killed.

In the Matungu by-election last year, for instance, a politician was caught on camera assaulting an election official.

In the lead-up to the 2017 elections, Chris Msando, IEBC ICT manager, was assassinated. Msando was abducted together with a young woman companion in the night. Their bodies were later found in a thicket. An autopsy report showed that the Msando had been tortured. There was no doubt that his death was related to his position as an official of the IEBC. His young companion was just collateral damage.

Think about it for a minute. A man is tortured then killed, not because he had committed any crime or insulted anyone, but solely because of his job as an IEBC official. Then his woman friend is disposed of as if she were nothing. The torture, the extreme callousness of the executions, the casual disposal of the bodies — there was no attempt to “disappear” the bodies; they were meant to be discovered as a warning to others — bespoke of executioners confident that they would never be caught.

This is a chilling reminder of the 1975 torture and murder of popular politician JM Kariuki. The flamboyant politician was detained by the British during the State of Emergency. After independence, he became a principled critic of the government, which had abandoned the nationalist ideals of freedom and equity, and instead embarked on a frenzied spree of “slash-and-grab” wealth acquisition. He pronounced famously that Kenya had become a country of “10 millionaires and 10 million beggars”. He had signed his death warrant. His mangled body was found in a thicket at the foothills of Ngong Hills.

His death, and the manner and reasons for it, together with the slaying of brilliant politician Tom Mboya, brought the realisation that Independence had merely replaced the white governor with a black one.

In 1992, after many more deaths and hundreds of victims of torture, democracy, albeit tentatively, returned. Then in 2010, a new constitution re-engineered the relationship between the governed and the electorate.

We thought oppression, exploitation, and attendant crimes like assassinations and grand thievery would be things of the past. But it seems that the more things change, the more they remain the same. I fear that the future will only serve to prove this depressing adage to be true. Nelson Mandela said that once you reach the hilltop of your goal, you can only rest for a while, for your journey is not yet ended.

