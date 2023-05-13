Journalism should be schooled enough to avoid ‘Haley syndrome’

By JENERALI ULIMWENGU More by this Author

I am young enough to remember that when Alex Haley, an African American, published his masterpiece Roots: The Saga of an American Family (1976), it was an earth-shaking event.

The graphic story of how a young Madinka boy was kidnapped in the Gambia, renditioned to the American south, stripped of his name, religion, culture and soul, was a captivating one and soon a television series it spawned became household stuff. Haley was cloud nine, lionised for this tour de force, an epic contribution to the world’s understanding of what had befallen the Black people of Africa and America, the story of Kunta Kinte.

But, very soon, there emerged doubts about Haley’s true credentials. A couple of writers came forward to claim that the much-acclaimed author (Pulitzer, et al) had, in fact, committed the unforgivable sin of intellectual larceny, known as plagiarism, which, put simply, is content lifting.

Hailey’s main problem

Haley’s main problem seemed to have arisen from his inability — or unwillingness? — to decide whether the book was fiction or family chronicle. By clinging to the latter, he exposed himself to questions regarding the authenticity of supposed archival records and alleged griots’ testimonies.

The fact that Haley was eventually forced to settle in court — proof of admission of wrongdoing — ate into his aura and prestige big-time, and the damage has never been fully repaired.

Still, cutting Haley some slack — at least his was a great story, fact or fiction — he introduced us to real live flesh-and-blood characters with whom we could engage, to laugh and to cry, much like Kyle Onstott, only he was Black.

Alas, Haley was, officially, a journalist, not a novelist, and his inability to stick to his métier meant he could do a lot of harm. It has recently emerged that he (deliberately) falsified what he put out as the answer given by Martin Luther King Jr (MLK) concerning the militant Muslim leader, Malcolm X.

In an interview with Playboy magazine in 1965, Haley reported (MLK) — already known to have significant gripes with Malcolm — as calling out Malcom’s “fiery and demagogic oratory in the black ghettos, urging Negroes to arm themselves and engage in violence ... (which) can reap nothing but grief.”

MLK never uttered the words

Recent archival research reveals that MLK never uttered these words about Malcom X, although he said something close to that concerning Black militants in general, and Haley chose to stick them smack in MLK’s mouth.

In fact, the said research shows a much more conciliatory stance on the part of MLK: “I totally disagree with many of his political and philosophical views, as I understand them…. I don’t want to seem to sound as if I feel so self-righteous or absolutist, that I think I have the only truth, the only way. Maybe he does have some of the answer.

“But I know that I have so often wished that he would talk less of violence, because I don’t think that violence can solve our problem. And in the litany of expressing the despair of the Negro, without offering a positive, creative approach, I feel that he falls in the rut sometimes.”

Now, that quote is a far cry from what Haley attributed directly to MLK, and in the combustible atmosphere of those days, these are words capable of setting alight a few streets in America. A lot of Haley’s diminished stature flows from this foible, which tended to push him in the direction of rhetorical amalgamation and the constructions of preferred realities.

Words can be daggers, and to do them justice, one has to let them be thrown by the dagger-thrower, not the observer.

Haley looks like he was wont to write his thoughts into his stories, sometimes taking the place of the protagonist rather that of the observer. The tendency to never let the facts interfere with a good story has been with us for ever. After all, newsmen are glorified busybodies, all too often concerned about matters that do not concern them, and embellishment can be tempting.

Journalists provide medium

But it is in their “glorified” aspect that journalists serve a most noble cause, by providing the medium in which societal interests converge, converse, collaborate, compete and complement each other for the good of all.

When that medium is muddied by a lack of self-restraint or a disregard for the truth, an injustice ensues. If I sound like I’m preaching, it’s because I am. True journalism should be schooled enough to avoid the Haley syndrome, to respect facts — however boring — and to shun sensationalism.

This becomes even more poignant with the advent of social media, ubiquitous in all our countries and accessible to the barely literate, where the traditional gatekeepers have been swept aside and shadowy operators are having a field day churning out reams of unchecked, unverified and unsubstantiated stories and rabid commentaries laden with slander, hatred, bigotry, misogyny and crass bloody-mindedness.

The journalists’ work is already cut out, but it’s the work of whole societies that must recognise the importance of having a functioning and responsible media scene, unfettered by those who promote opacity — principally corrupted and corruptive state bureaucracies and the rapacious mercantile interests with which they are often in cahoots.

The likes of Haley, at least in the sense related herein, will not help either.