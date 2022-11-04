It’s cold out here: UK’s predicament a handy lesson in implementing AfCFTA

By ANDREW MOLD More by this Author

The past few weeks, the United Kingdom’s economic and political woes have dominated a lot of space in the media. In just four months, the country has had four finance ministers, three home secretaries and three prime ministers. Although apparently unrelated, this whole sorry episode does have a lot of lessons for Africa and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

To understand this, it is necessary to turn the clock back over three decades. When the European Union agreed its Single Market Programme in 1986, a series of studies were commissioned under the collective name of the Cecchini Report. These studies basically calculated the “Cost of Non-Europe” — the counterfactual for Europe of not choosing to integrate further through the Single Market Programme. It was a good way of seeing and assessing things, and the way we should regard the AfCFTA too — what would happen if no action were taken?

Now, in the United Kingdom, we have an even more valuable case study — the case of a major economy that chooses, on its own volition, to leave an existing and well-established regional bloc. When the Brexit referendum took place in 2016, many people in Europe were fearful other EU countries would follow the UK's example.

Certainly, opinion polls in a few EU member states were becoming increasingly unfavourable to the EU. What people didn't count on — particularly the supporters of Brexit — on was, first, the tremendously difficult job of extricating oneself from a longstanding agreement like the EU and, second, what a muddle British politicians were going to make of the process.

No one asking for the door

Now, if you ask anyone in the rest of Europe about leaving the EU (including self-professed Europhobes like Marine Le Pen), no one is asking for the door. So, paradoxically, Brexit has given new life to the EU project. Not that Europe doesn’t have its own very serious challenges – particularly now with the conflict in Ukraine and a looming energy crisis.

Yet the UK’s recent predicament highlights the enormous costs — even for large economies — of either abandoning or not implementing a regional agreement. If you stay on the side-lines, your economy will get trampled.

UK trade has declined significantly, with exports declining by 25 percent in 2021, compared with 2019, and both investment and growth are well below its trend rate prior to Brexit. Underlying the recent political problems is the especially difficult economic situation, and Brexit has reduced the options regarding the way to turn things around.

Beyond rolling over existing trade deals from which the UK benefited as part of the EU, new trade deals with other countries have not materialised — most pointedly with the United States.

The other main lesson regards sovereignty and regional integration. In a recent Twitter space discussion on the AfCFTA, somebody asked whether African authorities were not concerned about a “loss of sovereignty”. That fear is what underpinned Brexit too. Because of media disinformation, people became obsessed that Europe meant that a loss of power of the UK government to decide what was best for its citizens.

‘Curved bananas’

But most of that loss of sovereignty is trivial. Early in his career in the 1990s, when he was a journalist, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson peddled a story about how Brussels wouldn't allow “curved bananas” to be sold. It was largely a made-up story, but it did have a notable impact on public opinion in the UK that the EU was intruding on people’s daily lives that was unnecessary and unwarranted.

Yet this story contains a very important truth. There is a dimension to regional integration that is very boring: just agreeing a common set of standards, rules and regulations which facilitate business and trade between signatories.

It almost doesn’t matter what those standards are. The important thing is all member states of the regional bloc agree to abide by them. So the loss of sovereignty is normally really banal, compared to the large benefits from belonging to and negotiating as a regional bloc.

Set its own standards

In this sense, a little national sovereignty is sacrificed in exchange for much larger gains in collective sovereignty. Basically, Africa either sets its own standards, rules and regulations for its own benefit, or they get set by larger, more powerful trading partners like the EU and the US.

This is the crux of the dilemma now for the UK. The extreme Brexiteers have forced a hard Brexit on the UK, and the result is that the UK’s “regulatory freedom” has come at the cost of freezing the UK out of the third-largest market in the world.

It is no small irony that the only part of the UK economy that remains in the European Single Market – Northern Ireland – is currently posting the highest rates of economic growth. This is essentially due to the fact that businesses in Northern Ireland can still do business both with the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the European Union unhindered by the paperwork and border controls that are impacting the UK’s.

All this should drive home to African policymakers the importance of not staying on the sidelines and implementing the AfCFTA agreement as expeditiously as possible. The costs of not doing so could be much higher than they expect.





Andrew Mold is Chief, Regional Integration and AfCFTA Cluster, Regional Office for Eastern Africa, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Kigali, Rwanda