Let’s talk about how babies are made; how many we should have

By ELSIE EYAKUZE More by this Author

It was the encouragement to have as many children given to Tanzanians by the late president John Magufuli that planted a subtle anxiety in my mind.

On the surface, there is nothing truly objectionable about the sentiment but, in combination with the knowledge that childbirth is still so very dangerous for women all over the world and especially in developing nations. There is something subtly cruel in such an expectation.

There is this idea that more is more, especially in our African societies. And who doesn’t love babies, they are delightful! But I suspect we might not be informed as to how they are made as we should. This became obvious to me when listening to the public conversations that are taking place.

A number of themes keep cropping up. There is the concern with fertility, and it comes in two flavours. The first is the belief that it is a woman’s job to have children; the idea that a man might be infertile is almost inconceivable.

Obsession with virility

Which is linked to an obsession with male virility and an increasing fear that it is on the decrease, especially in the section of the population that is expected to grow the country.

Advertisement

Read: EYAKUZE: In virility and sexual morality, is also anxiety on fertility

In combination, this places such a burden on women, which is where the feminist lens comes into play.

It is not uncommon, for example, for women to experience violence, or to get divorced if a married couple doesn’t produce children. The belief that male children are somehow a woman’s responsibility is also shockingly common.

This is all evidence that we don’t talk about sex — and we really should. It is a public health issue that affects women, with detriments that can be prevented.

Last week, I mentioned that medicine is just as sexist as any other science. I think this shows up in the fact that once the HIV/Aids epidemic came under control, that was it.

Sex education fell out of favour, we lost the momentum, “women’s issues” went back to being mysterious and taboo.

This is not helpful for anyone. Not having a grasp of the basics of conception makes it hard to understand contraception. Not knowing how conception works has real-world consequences as I mentioned above: It can make a woman’s life difficult.

Rates of paedophilia

Worst of all is the incredible rates of paedophilia that we put up with. In spite of the hard work and dedication of activists who try to protect children, we still allow minors to get married before the age of 18. This can result in children having children, children raising children, and children dying in childbirth, because their bodies are not ready for reproduction.

Read: Police save 50 children from paedophiles: Interpol

We have so many initiatives for a variety of problems: To combat poverty and stimulate the economy, to prevent diseases, and so on.

But there is one topic we continue to fear and, from a feminist point of view and from a public health point of view, I think it is time to talk about sex.



Elsie Eyakuze is an independent consultant and blogger for The Mikocheni Report; Email [email protected]