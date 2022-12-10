Fine, groom your child to take over but must you be so brash?

By JENERALI ULIMWENGU More by this Author









Bad taste. It is a construct that someone needs to teach to Tanzanian – maybe others too – about. It is not about something one eats that does not rub the palate the expected way or that has too much salt, or unwanted vinegar.

It is very close to that, but in a different way. “Bad taste” is usually alleged when something is said or done by someone who should not, or about someone or something that it should not have been said or done. It is a mighty convoluted concept and can lend itself to widely varying appreciations, it being often a subjective thing.

But it may help to shed some light if we give concrete examples of what we are talking about. Take this one: You are a former party boss with strong links to the ruling circles in a polity that seems to have lost all sense of direction; your daughter or son is in the government ministry responsible for health at a time when medicines are not available and people are suffering terribly, and there is restiveness in society as people are demanding that government do more, and it looks like, if the head of state were sensitive to his people’s plight, your daughter or son could lose her/his job.

Uncomfortable questions

Advertisement

At precisely this time, you are cornered by some little reporter who asks you, rather cheekily, what you think of the deteriorating situation of public health, making it clear without saying it that your own blood is responsible for the mess. You balk at the question and bark a number of incoherent soundbites about the government being like a father in a family who cannot be expected to solve all the family issues at once, and what is wrong with the stupid journalist, does he have a father or not… blah, blah, blah.

Now, that is what is meant by “bad taste’.” The same retort could have been made by any other retired government or party heavyweight and people would take it in their stride, but not from you. Why? It is your own daughter or son who is being accused of dereliction of duty, and by displaying such impatience with the reporter you come across as someone shielding his close relative’s manger.

That is what I call bad taste, and my inclination would be to tell whoever the daughter or son is to advise their father not to venture too often into these unseemly conversations, or to exercise optimal constraint and forbearance when they do, lest it cost the very people they aim to defend.

Many people know that we have got into the practice of people who have been in public positions grooming their children to occupy similar posts when they come of age, and that some have had to bend over backward to have this happen. There is basically nothing wrong with this in itself, because the son of a fisherman will likely become a fisherman in his time and same for the farmer, the carpenter, the teacher, and the thief.

The only difference here is that a good fisherman should be careful not to foist a hopeless fisherman on his community, and the same goes for the carpenter and the teacher. As for the thief, the community will know what to do, for, having known the father, they will not easily fall for the same tricks played over and over against them.

The state as father

On a point of digression in this conversation, there is this notion that the state is your father and you should be a good boy and listen to your father and refrain from challenging him. It is interesting that this is a heavily gendered concept. It is always the father, not the mother, and I have often wondered why. Those of us who came here from childhood will remember that most of what was done for us at that stage of our being was done by the mother, although the father was always supposed to supply the wherewithal.

Why do our rulers always invoke the father rather than the mother in cases such as this one? It is because “father” traditionally conjures the imagery of the ruler, the police, the beatings, the harsh words going much beyond the accepted limits of “tough love.” In contract, “mother” is the epitome of love, compassion, empathy and understanding.

We do not have a society attuned to dissidence, even when dissidence is due, and I think that is a pity. An even-keeled society has to have the ability to refuse to be treated shabbily and call its rulers out when they are clearly failing to honour their obligations.

One point must always be borne in mind: Our government did not create us, we created them, and as such it is not from us that they should want explanations but rather from them that we should demand accounts. Any other way of looking at this equation will make us continue to walk upside down.

And that would be in bad taste indeed.