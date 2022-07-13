East Africa has come a long way to be the ‘success story’ it is today

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

Twenty-two years ago, on July 7, 2000, the treaty for the (re)-establishment of the East African Community entered into force, with the deposit of the instruments of ratification with the secretary-general by the three partner states at the time — Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Here we are today, and it seems like a lifetime ago.

Two leaders who were in office at the time, Tanzania’s Ben Mkapa and Kenya’s Daniel arap Moi, have since departed these East African lands. Only Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni remains standing.

The EAC is now a seven-member bloc, with Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and, recently, the Democratic Republic of Congo, joining the party. In DRC, the complicated Laurent-Désiré Kabila was president in 2000. His son and successor Joseph Kabila was in the shadows. Kabila Senior was assassinated in 2001.

It was an East Africa where Kenya Airways was the regional workhorse. RwandAir (2002) hadn’t been established. Air Tanzania had one foot in the grave. The cement had long dried on Uganda Airlines. It was resurrected two years ago and has lately been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Sudan Comprehensive Peace that ended nearly three decades of war was five years away, and the possibility that South Sudan would emerge as independent in July 2011 from it all wasn’t plausible even as a drunkard’s fantasy.

The EAC was a million miles away from the good example (by the continent’s low standards on this one) of an economic bloc. The Organisation of African Unity had been discredited and become an embarrassment and plans to put in its place a refurbished pan-African structure were underway. That happened in July 2002 with the establishment of the African Union.

Okay, Museveni and Mkapa were there from our neck of the woods, but the international headlines were focused on the plucky and brass-knuckled Meles Zenawi in Ethiopia, Nigeria’s Olusegun Obasanjo and his marvellous robes, and the cerebral Thabo Mbeki in South Africa.

Vodafone Group of the UK had acquired a 40 percent stake in Safaricom in May of that year, setting it on the path to be the telco behemoth and East Africa’s most profitable company today.

There was no broadband in East Africa. We were still in a digital Stone Age, really, which makes the progress made since, especially 2005, truly remarkable.

Two of the five factors that were to drive that technological leap — the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, and the election of Mwai Kibaki as president in Kenya — were still in the distance. The World Cup was awarded to South Africa in March 2004, and Kibaki became the first opposition leader to win an election in the EAC of the time, in late December 2002.

The border crossings between Kenya and Uganda at Busia and Malaba, and virtually all other points in East Africa, were filthy and miserable places, with rough “no-man’s-land” stretches. It took longer to get through.

Needless to say, the one-stop border posts and the remakes of the border crossings we see today were inconceivable at the time.

Honest cross-border traders labelled “smugglers” were still occasionally being shot in the back of the head for plying their trade.

We have come a long way.

Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. [email protected]