DR Congo killers belong in jail not at peace talks

The more than 200 people massacred by M23 rebels in eastern Congo are just the latest casualties in a decades-old orgy of killings in that part of the tragic country.

No matter how many times we hear of atrocities committed in eastern Congo, the extreme brutality of each one always violates our sense of humanity. This is because the atrocities serve no military purpose. They seem to stem from a dark place in the souls of those who commit them. For many survivors of rebel attacks, death would have been a preferable outcome. They live with the physical and psychological scars of sadistic rape and torture.

In his Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 2018, Dr Mukwege, the heroic doctor who treats rape victims in eastern Congo, narrated the story of a woman named Sarah. She was tethered to a tree like a goat by rebel militia and raped for days. She was rescued at the point of death and spent several months in a hospital. What military purpose did her torture serve? What political justification could there be for the sadistic torture of a villager? Can you claim to be fighting for democracy when murder, rape and torture are your modus operandi?

Massacre prosecutable

The UN has stated that the latest massacre is prosecutable “under international humanitarian law”. This means that those responsible can be arrested anywhere and prosecuted anywhere. But African leaders, not so curiously, have always been very uneasy about the concept of international jurisdiction.

Some years back, they hopped mad when Joseph Kony and ex- Sudanese dictator Omar el-Bashir were declared war criminals by the Hague-based International Criminal Court. At a heads of state summit in Kampala in 2010, they adopted a resolution of non-cooperation with the ICC. Former South African president Thabo Mbeki argued, in the case of Bashir, that the dictator was a key part of the solution to the conflict in Darfur and the political problems of the Sudan as a whole.

Mbeki’s argument is representative of the thinking of African leaders, but it is diametrically opposed to what the people of Africa think. Bashir and other war criminals are the problem. Their removal, arrest and jailing are necessary if we are ever going to solve the problem of conflict that makes Africa a failing continent. Those who massacred the 200 people in eastern Congo should not be at any negotiating table; they should be in jail. Once you establish, in no uncertain terms, that criminality is not the way to a political settlement, those who use murder and mass rape to advance their political interests or consolidate power will think of acceptable methods to achieve their goals.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is facilitating the latest peace talks between the DRC government and the rebels under the Inter-Congolese Peace Consultation framework. He must understand that, fundamentally, the hellhole of eastern Congo is a result of mis-governance and corruption, and the erroneous emphasis on peace without justice.