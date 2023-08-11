Come on, Ecowas, drop threats and talk to Niger’s coup leaders

By JENERALI ULIMWENGU More by this Author

The putschists in Niger have been refusing to budge, digging in and promising whoever is thinking of attacking them a fight. Niger’s neighbours, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso — with their own, newly installed military juntas — have thrown in their lot with their soulmates in Niamey.

The rest of West Africa, represented by the economic bloc Ecowas, has seen its ultimatum to the new military boys on the block ignored by the latter, who have also kept the man they deposed, Mohammed Bazoum, in detention, and announced an interim government, complete with a new Cabinet, which suggests they are not going anywhere any time soon.

The whole region is abuzz with rumours of what could happen next, the state of play and what the multipronged interface could mean geostrategically.

Niger is a major producer of uranium, which is key to the production of nuclear power — which interests France, but France is by no means alone in this kind of interest. Putin’s Russia is in on this, as well as the United States and other world powers.

A new kind of “cold war” on almost similar lines as the one that was installed after 1945 is now taking shape, pitting the West against the East. In between, the opposing camps have to factor into the equation the ubiquitous disruptions wrought by so-called Islamists of Boko Haram, al-Qaeda and Islamic State. Taken as a tableau, this is the witches’ brew to end all witches’ brews.

Despite the really frightening possibilities that we must contemplate today, there is very little that could be surprising in what is happening in, and around, Niger. Putsches are becoming à la mode once again in Africa, taking us back to the 1960s/70s. Our governance systems have finally collapsed, giving rise to a series of failed states, even when they have not been declared as such à la somalienne.

The reason coups are getting more and more support among the people in Africa is that most of our so-called civilian governments are fake.

Most of our rulers arrive in state houses via methods you could hardly qualify as democratic, mostly through bribery, trickery and subterfuge.

In many cases, the electoral fraud is so transparent that you wonder why they are still called “elections.”

Even when some of them manage to go through more or less free elections — a very rare occasion indeed — that is the end of it, for once in office they become commanders, instead of persuaders; they will rely on the police and military to enforce their orders, rather than reason with their citizens and convince them by force of argument.

That is what makes our fake politicians redundant, because they tend to use methods they cannot handle properly: The use of commands, orders, fiat and other undemocratic means sit better with military officers — on parade or in battle — than with so-called civilians.

Invariably, it always comes down to resources, and who disposes (of) them, and often theft is alleged. There is hardly a military coup that is not followed by “revelations” of huge amounts of money having been stolen by the ousted government.

In the current Nigerien case, we have read stories that the Bazoum’s finance minister has been given an ultimatum to either return the money he allegedly stole or face a firing squad, (although we have now been assured that the video of a man crying before soldiers is not the minister, and that the incident is two years old).

Kleptomania — the great urge to steal for the sake of stealing, even if no profit is obtained — is so rampant among our government types, and sleaze and the plunder of national resources so widespread that it seems as if, once in government circles, one is compelled to join the thieves or risk being seen as suspicious. It is simply staggering.

Now, we have to look at our boys and girls in the barracks as fully fledged citizens, with the same rights that every other societal group enjoys. If our governance systems are rotten and must be put right, our soldiers have the right, and duty, to play an active part, and at times when a putsch is the only way a rotten ruler can be got rid of, it falls on them to do the necessary.

But look at it from another angle: If, on the other hand, belonging to governing councils is the shortest route to easy wealth, why do we want to disenfranchise our boys and girls in the barracks? Why do we think that, in a generalised orgy of pillage and plunder, our military should remain true to the ethos of national service when their political colleagues are having a party?

If I remember well, in 2011, the same Nigerien army overthrew President Mamadou Tandja, who was busy tinkering with the constitution to extend his tenure of office and, true to their word, they returned their country to civilian rule in a year’s time. Now, how would we characterise that action back in 2010?

Come on, Ecowas and all who are given to issuing ultimatums to putschists on the continent. These soldiers are citizens, too, and they have an important role to play. Go talk to them and get an education.