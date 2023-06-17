Boyz II Men in Nairobi, Kampala reminded us of very good times in East Africa

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

The American music group Boyz II Men had extremely well-received performances in Nairobi and Kampala last weekend.

Young men and women who weren't born when it was formed in 1985 (by a bunch of school kids) sang along and screamed — besides the middle-class silver foxes who flocked to the show to feed the nostalgia for the good days, proving the endurance of the group that is still recording.

Boyz II Men are remarkable because, barring Michael McCary, who left the group in 2003 due to ill health, the other boys — Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman — have stuck together for nearly 40 years. That is a big deal in an age where many marriages don't last the wedding night.

In both Nairobi and Kampala, they shared the stage with East Africa's most beloved boy band, Sauti Sol. The now all-grown-up men broke hearts with the announcement that they are taking an indefinite leave from "ndongo," ending their 18-year partnership after their upcoming world tour.

Boyz II Men's rise to global stardom in 1991 might have heralded a new political dawn and the arrival of a permissive, liberal, and creative age.

It was the end of the Cold War. In the US, the lovable Bill Clinton was about to be elected president in 1992. The world didn't know it, but it would never look at presidential zippers the same way again.

On February 11, 1990, the South African regime released Nelson Mandela from prison after 27 years. The end of apartheid was nigh.

In October of the same year, the Rwanda Patriotic Army/Front launched its return-to-the-homeland campaign. No one would have imagined the scale of the horror that would unfold four years later.

There were a few other things few could imagine. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire, the corrupt autocrat Mobutu Sese Seko sat pretty as the West's anti-communist darling. He didn't imagine that his political demise had been sown with the beginning of the Rwanda war — and, in 1991, the Ethiopian People's Democratic Revolutionary Front (EPRDF) winning its war against Mengistu Haile Mariam's junta, and Meles Zenawi seizing the reins of power.

Then, in Somalia, military dictator Siad Barre was ousted in January 1991. The country went to hell in a handbasket.

In December 1992, US President George H.W. Bush ordered America's first major open military intervention in Africa, sending troops to Somalia to assist with famine relief. But the best-laid plans always come unstuck when they get to Somalia.

The Americans were soon drawn into direct conflict with the Somali warlords and their barefoot militia and were beaten.

Somalia continued its journey down the hill and has only just halted its disastrous trajectory, but only just. Al Shabaab keeps unleashing deadly bombs, a reminder, if anyone needed it, that Somalia still has half a foot in the grave.

In Tanzania, the Nyali Commission was appointed by President Hassan Mwinyi, who took over from Julius Nyerere when he retired in 1985, the first East African leader to do so voluntarily. In December 1991, it recommended the adoption of a multiparty system. Tanzania's first post-independence multiparty election took place in 1995.

In Kenya, the long and bitter struggle of the democracy movement was about to bear fruit. In 1992, the country ended one-party rule and returned to multiparty politics.

President Yoweri Museveni and the National Resistance Movement finally settled into power in Uganda by 1990.

They had begun what, at the time, were Africa's boldest free-market reforms; getting rid of foreign exchange rate controls, ending fuel subsidies, and dismantling all state trading and cooperative parastatals, freeing farmers to fight it out in the market for the price they sold their produce.

Deadly wars still raged in the north and northeast, but they were conveniently far away not to spoil the party in Kampala. The government was confident enough that, though it was a quasi-one-party dictatorship (or perhaps because it was), it became the first African nation to liberalise the airwaves.

In 1990, there was just one sort of private radio on the continent: a church thing. Looking back 33 years, it is almost impossible to believe that Museveni and NRM pulled off those things.

As all this was happening, we listened to Boyz II Men winning, starting in 1991 with the release of their top singles Motownphilly and It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Their number one single, End of the Road, released in 1992, perched on top of music charts worldwide, setting a new record for longevity. It held the number-one spot on Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks. It took Boyz II Men to break this record with the subsequent releases of I'll Make Love to You and One Sweet Day.

We listened to this on the novel new independent FM stations and cassettes; then the CDs and the Sony Walkmans showed up.

We started hearing about something called a mobile phone. The first mobile phone network in East Africa landed in Rwanda, where bodies of genocide victims still lay in churches. We wondered what was wrong with "these Rwandans". In quick order, the storm swept us all.

Not only the likes of Boyz II Men ruled the roost. We had several African musical heroes, and for the radical young people of that time, none so more than a dreadlocked South African Lucky Dube. Then they killed him.

Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the "Wall of Great Africans". [email protected]